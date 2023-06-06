"Nothing can stop him"- Richard Jefferson was left stunned by NBA Legend Bill Walton who went on an epic rant on National TV

NBA legend Bill Walton left Richard Jefferson absolutely speechless as the latter made an effort to interview him. After a single question being asked, Walton went on an epic rant that saw Jefferson crack up on National TV.

Bill Walton is widely regarded as one of the greatest big men of all-time. Outside of his professional playing career, however, Walton also became popular for his commentary.

Frequently joining the broadcasting team for Portland Trail Blazers games, Walton has a unique talent for engaging in conversation, which was evident in a recent NBA TV broadcast when Richard Jefferson attempted to interview him. Right from the beginning, Walton embarked on an epic rant that took on a life of its own, leaving Jefferson struggling to hold back his laughter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jefferson can be seen holding back his laughter as the producers were directing him to get the legend back on track. RJ even tweeted the interview later and said:

"When the legend @BillWalton starts speaking, nothing can stop him… even live TV."

Read: NBA's most legendary broadcasters and their impact on the game

Richard Jefferson's career as a TV broadcaster

Jefferson had a rather fruitful career as an NBA player. Having been in the league for 17 years, Jefferson accomplished a great many things, including winning an NBA championship.

After retiring in 2018, Jefferson immediately joined the broadcasting team of ESPN. Often seen on the panel of "NBA Today" alongside Kendrick Perkins and other broadcaster, RJ offers some great analysis of games and player situations.

Jefferson has developed a reputation for passing hilarious remarks ever so often. While being very straightforward about his takes, RJ also shows zero remorse for people when he chooses to roast them. The result often provides great entertainment for fans of the show.

Read: "We're here with someone who's failed" - Richard Jefferson reveals the real reason for inviting Tristan Thompson on his show

Outside of his broadcasting career, Jefferson also tried his hand at officiating games. After making his debut as an NBA official in the 2022 Summer League, however, RJ hasn't returned to the job.

Poll : 0 votes