"Nothing but floor" - NBA fans in stitches as Druski embarrassingly airballs 3 during Celebrity All-Star game

The NBA All-Star Weekend is underway as the Celebrity All-Star Game tipped off on Friday night. The game featured two teams led by NFL legend Jerry Rice and MLB icon Barry Bonds.

During the first quarter, comedian Druski, playing for Team Rice, attempted a 3-point shot. WNBA star Kayla Thornton drove into the paint and found an open Druski at the elbow. She kicked it out to him for a wide-open 3-pointer, but the comedian's shot missed badly, resulting in an airball.

Fans on social media are in shambles after watching Druski fail to convert the shot. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to poke fun at the moment.

"Nothing but floor," one fan said.

"Shot looked good for like a second or two 😭," another tweeted.

Here are other reactions on X:

"Deeper bag than Ben Simmons I see you gang," one said.

"Him Vs Bronny for 3 point contest," another humorously suggested.

"Bro just getting warmed up 🤣🤣🤣," another tweeted.

Druski warns Kai Cenat ahead of NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Before the Celebrity All-Star Game, comedian Druski sent a playful warning to Twitch star Kai Cenat on social media. The two were set to face off, with Druski playing for Team Rice and Cenat representing Team Bonds.

The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game has been a staple of All-Star Weekend since the 2002-03 season, giving celebrities, athletes and influencers a chance to showcase their basketball skills. This year, Druski made it clear he was coming for the title.

"@kaicenat im coming for that ring tonight," the internet celebrity posted on his Instagram stories.

Ahead of the game, Druski shared his bold prediction for his performance, joking about his playing style.

"Twenty-three points, zero assists, couple of rebounds here and there," Druski said. "I don't even play defense either, caoch ain't teach me that... They don't teach defense, man. The only thing I worked on, all offensive plays here. I'm playing one side of the court."

While Druski was likely joking, given his comedic background, it remains to be seen whether he could back up his words on the court.

