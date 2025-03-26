“Nothing funnier than watching football guys playing basketball”: Jayson Tatum destroys Travis Kelce’s hoop dreams with hilarious examples

It takes a special kind of athlete to cross over into other sports, and the way Jayson Tatum sees things, there aren't many athletes who are capable of pulling it off.

During an appearance on NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights show this week, Tatum was asked whether there are any NFL players who can play in the NBA.

Tatum was also notably asked whether he thought an NBA player like Russell Westbrook could suit up for an NFL team, and from the sounds of things, both questions had the same answer.

According to the reigning NBA champ and six-time All-Star, most sports aren't a two-way street, and the odds of an NBA or NFL player successfully transferring from one sport to the other are nearly nonexistent.

"I would venture to say no from both standpoints. Like, the guys that get on TV and be like, 'You could just take this guy from the NBA and throw him in the game this Sunday.' It's like, no, it does not work like that. ... Not on a week's notice."

When the brothers then asked Tatum if there are any NFL players who could make the transition to the NBA, Tatum quickly spoke about how much he respects NFL players; however, he had to crush 35-year-old Travis Kelce's hoop dreams:

"I got so much respect for you guys and what you guys do. ... There's nothing funnier than watching football guys play basketball. I'll say that."

Jayson Tatum listed as doubtful for Boston's upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns

While Jayson Tatum's hilarious exchange with the Kelce Brothers has been making the rounds online, the biggest story surrounding the Celtics star lately has been his ankle.

In Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings, Tatum went down with an ankle injury during the third quarter. As Domantas Sabonis closed out on a shot, his foot slid under Tatum's, leading to the Celtics star dropping to the floor in pain.

Although the situation didn't look good, and Tatum exited the game as a result, it appears that he managed to avoid a catastrophic injury.

According to the 12:30 p.m. ET injury report shared on NBA.com, Tatum is listed as doubtful for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns with what is described as a left ankle sprain.

While his likely absence from tonight's game will leave Boston with a void to fill, the fact that the injury has been classified as a sprain and that Jayson Tatum isn't listed as out is an optimistic sign.

Assuming Tatum sits out tonight's game, he'll have until Saturday to recover before the Celtics face the San Antonio Spurs on the road.

