"Nothing is off limits" - $60 million ex-Warrior Baron Davis embraces unfiltered avatar as rapper Bart Oatmeal

Many Golden State Warriors fans will remember Baron Davis for his iconic dunk over Andrei Kirilenko in the 2007 NBA playoffs. Following a tremendous 13-year career that saw him represent six NBA teams, the talented point guard has pivoted in a new direction. Davis, now 45, has traded in thunderous dunks for profound lyrics and smooth beats.

In a recent article from ESPN, Davis opened up about "Bart Oatmeal," the alias that he goes by as a rapper. According to the former Warriors star, Bart Oatmeal is a different character from what many people saw in Davis.

"Bart will say anything," Davis said. "Nothing is off limits. He's funnier, edgier and more thought-provoking than me. The character gives me an open book to create."

Davis also revealed that his music allows him to be vulnerable and speak his mind, something the basketball world did not always grant him.

"Making music taught me that it's OK to be vulnerable," Davis said. "Expressing yourself means being comfortable about who you are and what you like. A lot of times in basketball, you have to be what they like."

Music is one of Davis' many passions, and it is just his latest venture. The people who know the NBA star best are familiar with his versatility and knack for investing. Davis has worked on projects in the media, tech and financial sectors since retiring, and he even had a stint as an NBA analyst with TNT.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Davis has amassed a $60 million net worth over his career in the NBA and through all his projects. Since retiring from the league, he has built an empire with smart investments in various industries.

Former Warriors guard Baron Davis returns to Oakland to compete in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Druski of Team Rice dribbles the ball against Baron Davis of Team Bonds during the celebrity game at Oakland Arena. Photo Credits Imagn

Baron Davis had a memorable four-year career with the Golden State Warriors between 2004 and 2008, providing their fanbase with plenty of electrifying moments on the court.

During his playing days, the Warriors played their home games at the Oakland Arena (they officially moved to Chase Center in San Francisco in 2019), and Davis made a return to the historic basketball court in February to take part in the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Game.

Davis played on the Team Bonds roster alongside some of the biggest personalities in the entertainment and media world, including YouTuber Kai Cenat and actor Rome Flynn.

Baron Davis showed off some of his skillful moves to the Bay Area fans, taking them down memory lane. Led by the former Warriors star, Team Bonds was able to defeat Team Rice 66-55 on the night.

