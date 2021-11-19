“Nothing surprises me anymore and yet I’m amazed” - Steve Kerr in awe of Stephen Curry after another incredible performance vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

Stephen Curry exploded for a 20-point fourth quarter, taking his game total to 40 points, as he single-handedly dragged the Golden State Warriors to yet another victory.

Stephen Curry has been exceptional to start this NBA season, averaging 29.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game on shooting splits of 46.3/41.9/95.8. As such, the Golden State Warriors currently rank first in the NBA for net rating, posting a positive 13.4.

Stephen Curry has been an enormous factor in the Golden State Warriors' success, and continues to display why he's the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen. But with the chips down, and the Golden State Warriors trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers, we saw a version of Stephen Curry we hadn't seen this year.

"God Mode Curry" is a place that Steph Curry goes when he's about to take over a game, where every shot is money and his off-ball movement leaves defenders chasing shadows.

"Nothing surprises me anymore, and yet, I'm amazed. It's still incredible to watch; but you sort of expect it. Maybe that's what greatness is about, where you want to see it, and fans come to see it, and you sort of expect something to happen, and then he does it and you're in awe. You're amazed, he's a special, special player, and a special person," Steve Kerr said when talking to the media after Stephen Curry had dragged the Golden State Warriors to yet another win.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on if he wants to make an All-Defensive team this season: "If you want to start that narrative for me, please, by all means. I will happily do my part to try to make you a prophet." Stephen Curry on if he wants to make an All-Defensive team this season: "If you want to start that narrative for me, please, by all means. I will happily do my part to try to make you a prophet." https://t.co/lJ13j8mbjv

Could Stephen Curry win the 2022 NBA MVP award?

Stephen Curry has not only being carrying the load on offense, but he's also been one of the Golden State Warriors' better defenders throughout the early NBA season. This has led to people already expecting the 13-year guard to be a serious contender for an MVP award at the end of the year.

Shockingly, even when playing in the Cleveland Cavaliers arena on Thursday night, the crowd were chanting MVP for Steph Curry, which is wild when you consider the battles he's had in that arena with the LeBron James-led Cavaliers teams.

Regardless of any future individual awards Stephen Curry may win, Steve Kerr is right; you may enter the arena expecting something magical to happen, but you're never ready for when Steph Curry decides to drop a 20-piece in a single quarter, especially down the stretch.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in action again on Friday night as they take on the Detroit Pistons.

