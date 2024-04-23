"Nothing wrong with a little male bonding" - NBA fans have mixed reactions to Heat players clubbing after losing playoffs Game 1 to Celtics

The Miami Heat suffered a loss in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. However, the way some of the Heat players sought comfort after the defeat didn't sit well with some fans.

Jayson Tatum's triple-double in Game 1 was the reason the Celtics secured a 114-94 win over the South Beach team. Additionally, Derrick White added his own 20 points to start the series.

The Heat, on the other hand, didn't have the best performance as it was only Bam Adebayo who reached the 20-point mark.

Miami doesn't have their All-Star, Jimmy Butler, who's usually the catalyst for the team in the postseason. Butler suffered an MCL sprain during the Play-In Tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers. This came after Kelly Oubre Jr. landed on his lower body in an attempt to contest his shot during a fastbreak opportunity.

After their Game 1 loss, a few Miami players were spotted in a nightclub in Boston. According to sources, younger players like Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were also inside the venue.

An X user posted a video of the players arriving at the nightclub.

Some fans defended the players:

"Nothing wrong with a little male bonding," one fan said.

"They needed that to clear to forget about that lopsided loss. They’d be ok," another fan shared the same sentiment.

"Series isnt over yet, so letting off steam can be good," one X user wrote.

Other fans were not too happy with the situation.

"Look at these losers man," one X user commented.

"This isn’t who I claim my team is," a fan wrote.

"WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU CELEBRATING THAT YOU GOT BEAT BY 20 POINTS?" another fan said.

Heat's rookie had a strong playoff start

Miami didn't have Jimmy Butler in Game 1. They also didn't have Terry Rozier, as he continues to deal with a neck injury. This gave Jaime Jaquez Jr. the perfect opportunity to show fans that he has what it takes to be a big-time playoff performer.

Jaquez Jr. started in Game 1 as a replacement for Butler. In his first-ever playoff career game and start, he finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Jaquez Jr. will be one player to watch out for as he could reenergize the entire Miami team.

