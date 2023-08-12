“Now it all aligns”: Damian Lillard posts cryptic bars in latest Instagram post amid Miami links 

Damian Lillard sent NBA fans into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post. Amid his trade request to the Miami Heat, Lillard wrote cryptic bars on his Instagram that fuelled speculation of his potential move to South Beach. Here's what "Dame DOLLA" wrote:

"Waking Ni***s up … getting better with time , I knew what I wanted … had to make up my mind , took a little patience… now it all aligns"

That caption somewhat sums up his time in the NBA. Lillard showed patience with Portland, hoping to win a championship there. However, he eventually caved and demanded a trade to chase his first ring. The Trail Blazers repeatedly failed to surround him with the necessary talent to contend.

During the offseason, they stuck with holding onto the No. 3 pick, which turned out to be Scoot Henderson, instead of trading it to get win-now pieces. That move reportedly directed Lillard's decision to request a move.

He is reportedly adamant about moving to the Miami Heat, which connects to his caption in the part where he writes, "I knew what I wanted." The last part is where it gets interesting, where Lillard has written that everything's "aligned."

It could be a hint that Damian Lillard's move to Miami is imminent and probably going to happen soon. However, nothing seems concrete for now. For all we know, Lillard might be promoting his album release party at Roseland Theater on Sunday, August 13, for his new album “Don D.O.L.L.A," which releases on August 17th.

Portland's game against Miami rumored to be scheduled after deadline amid Damian Lillard's trade request

The NBA reportedly handed out a tentative schedule to all teams, which lists Portland Trail Blazers' nationally televised game against Miami Heat on February 27th. That's after the trade deadline. It's interesting to note that the two sides remain far apart on a potential deal.

The Trail Blazers have the leverage, as Lillard is still under contract until 2026. They want the right package for their franchise player as this trade changes the team's entire direction and the foundation for their future, with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe as the centerpieces.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the current package for Lillard comprises three to four first-round picks, Tyler Herro getting routed to a third team, Nikola Jovic going to the Trail Blazers, multiple second-rounders, and pick swaps.

Considering that Damian Lillard's interest in Miami is so well-known around the NBA, it seems that this is the best package Portland might receive.

