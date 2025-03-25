"Now you can watch film of the Suns losing in 4K" - NBA fans react to Kevin Durant showing off his elite gaming rig

As Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns look to cement themselves as contenders for the NBA Play-In Tournament, the future Hall of Famer is enjoying an all-new gaming setup.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Durant shared images of an all-new PC with a GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card that retails for $1,999 and a 4K OLED monitor.

Along with the photos, Durant shouted out Paradox Customs, a company that ships custom PC builds worldwide, and MSI Gaming USA, who supplied the parts.

"New PC with RTX 5090 and OLED 4k monitor. Thanks to @msiUSA for the parts and my family @Brparadox for setting me up. Let me go put in this 8 hour shift in the zone," Durant tweeted.

While the state-of-the-art setup left some fans in awe, others were quick to crack jokes about the Suns' struggles this year, which currently see the team sitting below .500.

"Now you can watch film of the suns losing in 4K," a fan posted.

"How about getting into the play-in?," another fan replied.

"Could you imagine any player from the 80’s or 90’s posting this? Pathetic," one fan wrote.

Others kept the jokes coming:

"Insane PC just for replying to people on Twitter," one fan tweeted.

"I wanna call him a geek, but I can’t hate on man's hobby and escape from everyday life bs," another fan said.

"Inb4 Stephen A. uses this as a reason why KD isn't a true leader," a fan commented.

Kevin Durant was named Western Conference Player of the Week as the Phoenix Suns win fourth straight game

The Phoenix Suns are fighting for a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament and Kevin Durant has helped fuel the recent surge. Last week, the Suns won three straight, picking up wins over the Toronto Raptors, the Chicago Bulls and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.

During that stretch, Durant averaged 27.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He posted an efficient 58.8% shooting, including 47.1% from beyond the arc as Phoenix climbed into 10th in the West alongside the Dallas Mavericks.

After helping lead the team to three straight wins and winning the Western Conference Player of the Week award, Durant helped Phoenix extend its win streak with a 38-point outing on Monday as the Suns dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks 108-106.

With the ninth-placed Sacramento Kings sitting just half a game ahead of the team in the standings, Phoenix seems to be hitting its stride at the right time.

Of course, despite that, the franchise has a tough schedule throughout the remainder of the season, with nine of their 10 remaining games coming against teams sitting in postseason contention.

