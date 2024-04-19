"Now comes a hungry Lakers team pissed off": Michael Malone trash talks LeBron James and co. again ahead of Playoffs

The 2024 NBA Playoffs began on Saturday, April 19, and Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone already has something to say about their first-round opponent, the LA Lakers.

In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, Malone is aware of the Lakers' redemption mindset but remains confident in his team's ability to get the better of them once again, as per DNVR Sports' Harrison Wind.

"Come Saturday, there are 15 other teams that want what we have," Malone said. "We have the world championship trophy and everybody trying to take it from us.

"You win a championship and now comes a very hungry Laker team who is pissed off that we've beaten them eight-straight times."

The context is different now from the Nuggets' 2023 postseason run, as the team is now the reigning defending champions who will need to look over their shoulders in a conference stacked with talent.

Interestingly, Malone highlighted that the Nuggets have gotten the better of the LA Lakers in the three games they've gone head-to-head this season. Aside from sweeping the Lakers, they also hold the second seed (57-25 record) in the Western Conference.

Denver has the fifth-best offense (117.8 rating) and the eighth-ranked defense (112.3 rating) in the league.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone reminded everyone of how they swept the Lakers last year

During last year's Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets swept LeBron James and the LA Lakers in four games.

Leading up to Saturday's first-round matchup against the purple and gold units, Nuggets coach Michael Malone wanted to remind everyone of how last year's playoff meeting went down against them.

"We swept them last year," Malone said. "We swept them this year. They come in playing really well and hungry. They want to flip that script. Our players understand that. We know them, they know us. We know what to expect."

According to FanDuel, the Denver Nuggets have -420 odds to win the series, while the LA Lakers have +310 odds to pull off an upset.

