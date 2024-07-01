"Now if he doesn’t eat 4 cheeseburgers after the workout": NBA fans react to Luka Doncic's offseason training

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were very close to winning it all but their dreams were shattered, as the Boston Celtics emerged the champions. Doncic was an important player for the Mavericks in the Finals series, as delivered an incredible performance. Now that the season is over, he was seen back at the gym working out to prepare for the next season.

Fans reacted as the Dallas Mavericks posted a video on X where Luka Doncic can be seen working out in the gym. He can be seen lifting some dumbells while lying down on a bench.

That exercise is meant to improve the shoulder strength of a person, and with the amount of threes Doncic scores in a game, shoulder strength is important for him..

NBA fans had unique reactions to the video of Doncic working out. One fan praised and trolled him at the same time.

"Now if he doesn’t eat 4 cheeseburgers after the workout he might really make some progress."

Others joined in the fray and expressed their opinions in the comments section

"Wow he's actually working on his fitness and strength," @Green_lydi16312 said.

"Truly an incredible player. He could average a triple double next year. I think he will win MVP," @FroemelAndy said.

While most fans praised the Mavericks star for his work on himself, some fans criticized him.

"Going to be fat by October so it doesn’t matter," @briceoka said.

"This wasn’t the issue though," @fullcourtbet said.

Luka Doncic averaged an insane 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game last season. These stats were worthy of the MVP prize, and if he's able to maintain the same level of performance next season as well, he could win the prestigious honor.

Luka Doncic to undergo knee evaluation before participating in the Olympics

According to Grant Afseth from Dallas Basketball, the Slovenian mational team will evaluate Luka Doncic's knee before he participates in the Paris Olympics.

Doncic was dealing with a knee injury but had to play through it because his team needed him. He couldn't afford to sit out for even a single game, as every series was a high-level competition, where his teammates needed him to back them up.

Now that the NBA season is over, Doncic has finally got some rest, but soon the Paris Olympics will be here, and the Mavericks star will have to suit up for his national team. Slovenia plays Croatia in their first matchup in the qualifying round on Tuesday.