“Now that was a good performance tonight… sharp enough to get that Celtic a**” - James Worthy pulls out a cigar as he expresses exhilaration at LA Lakers’ dominant win over Boston Celtics

James Worthy was elated after the LA Lakers pulled off a stunning win over their long-time rival, the Boston Celtics. The former Lakers star was a key member of the Purple and Gold during a time when the rivalry against the Celtics was at its peak. A win in this game was a great boost for the franchise as it helped them get to a 13-12 record.

Worthy, who has been critical of the LA Lakers for their string of poor performances, could not hold back his jubilation after the win over the Celtics. The 60-year-old pulled out a cigar and was ecstatic about the win as he appeared on Spectrum SportsNet. He was sat alongside Chris McGee and former LA Lakers player Robert Horry. Speaking on the show, James Worthy said:

"Now that was a good performance tonight, still not sharp enough as they want to be, but sharp enough to get that Celtic a**... Cedric Maxwell, I started saying that get that Celtic a** maybe three years ago and all of a sudden , you want to start saying , get that Laker a**, make up your own stuff, that's my line and while you're trying to come up with your own line, take this with you [lights up the cigar]"

James Worthy calling out Cedric Maxwell was kind of a nostalgic moment. The two battled it out during the '80s for the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics respectively. During the previous game this season, Maxwell had reason to be happy as the Celtics took the win against the Lakers. This time, however, it was Worthy who had the last laugh as the Purple and Gold put on a show to grab a win at Staples.

LA Lakers go showtime to take the win against the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers came into the game on Wednesday after a disappointing loss to the Clippers. It was an important game for them as they would have gone under 500 if they lost to the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum started the game on fire as he scored all of Boston's first 11 points. However, the LA Lakers would not let their opponents take complete charge. LeBron James took things under control and kept racking buckets to help the Lakers score 31 and reduce the Celtics' lead to 2 points.

King James looked on top right from the start as he made some tough buckets in the first half to help the Lakers eventually take a 7 point lead going into halftime. From the third quarter onwards, the game never really went in favor of the Celtics as Russell Westbrook joined the team in blowing the Celtics out of court. Brodie, as usual, was fully pumped and made some pretty ferocious dunks to make things difficult for the opponents.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Mr. Westbrook is in the building 😤 Mr. Westbrook is in the building 😤 https://t.co/jXTunSAf3t

The Celtics tried to make their way back into the game, but nothing on the night would stop the LA Lakers from taking the win. LBJ, Brodie and Anthony Davis combined for 71 points to give the Purple and Gold a 117-102 win on the night. They will be hoping to carry the same energy when they take the floor against the in-form Memphis Grizzlies team on Thursday

Edited by Diptanil Roy