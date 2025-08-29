"Now guys cry about playing" - Kawhi Leonard's coach Ty Lue takes massive dig at players prioritizing load management

LA Clippers coach Ty Lue seemingly took a shot at players for complaining that they are playing too much and being under load management. Lue looked back at the way they were playing and practicing during his time in the NBA, while also acknowledging why teams have changed their ways.

Speaking on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Lue discussed a bunch of topics about his life and career. As a player, he won two NBA championships with the LA Lakers. He was asked about load management and the number of injuries that have been happening around the league over the past few seasons.

Lue theorized that players back then hardened their bodies by playing hard on the court and during practice. They paid for it as they got older, so the Clippers coach is all about preserving the players' bodies. However, he can't help himself from firing shots at players complaining about playing a lot of minutes.

"I think there's no better way than playing games, playing minutes, and getting in game shape," Lue said. "When I was coming up, guys wanted to play more minutes like, you always cried about playing more minutes, you know? So, now guys are crying about playing too many minutes, you know, so I mean, it's a fine line.

The one-time champion coach added:

"You can't run guys into the ground, you know? But if you're not practicing and all we got is getting games from you, like we need 45 (minutes) tonight. We need 45. We need whatever it takes to win, right?"

While Ty Lue's point was valid, the LA Clippers load managed their players over the years, especially Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Ty Lue doesn't want Kawhi Leonard playing back-to-back games

Ty Lue doesn't want Kawhi Leonard playing back-to-back games. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kawhi Leonard is still one of the best players in the NBA as long as he's healthy. However, that hasn't been the case since he joined the LA Clippers in 2020. He has been plagued by knee injuries, and the franchise wants to preserve his body for the playoffs.

Ty Lue told Shannon Sharpe that Leonard wants to play in back-to-back games, but they are not allowing it to protect him from himself. "The Klaw" was limited to just 37 games last season after an injury forced him out of Team USA before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Ty Lue says Kawhi has been pushing to play back-to-backs, but he, Lawrence Frank, and the Clippers’ medical staff often step in to hold him out to “protect him from himself.” ​ (via @ClubShayShay)

Leonard hasn't had any setbacks this offseason and is even on a media tour in Asia.

