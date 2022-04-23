"No I'm Wolverine!" - Kyle Lowry reportedly responds with a grin on question about missing time after seen limping, though says his left hamstring has him p**sed the f**k off"

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin asked Kyle Lowry about the injury Lowry sustained in Game 3. McMenamin asked the 36-year-old if he expected to miss time, to which Lowry replied:

"No, I'm Wolverine."

Lowry is confident about making his return to the Miami Heat lineup in Game 4, despite suffering a hamstring injury. The veteran point guard did not feature in the fourth quarter of Game 3, which proved to be the difference as the Heat lost 111-110 to the Atlanta Hawks.

Initially, it appeared to be a foot injury, but head coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed that the guard suffered a hamstring injury. As per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Kyle Lowry appeared to limp out of the arena.

Kyle Lowry was gutted about his injury as he missed a crucial part of Game 3, which contributed to the collapse of the Heat's offense. Before getting injured, Lowry scored six points while dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds.

Although he did not have the greatest shooting night, his impact in the other facets was massive.

Lowry has been a big part of the Heat's success this year and his injury is definitely a cause for concern. The team has faced injuries throughout the season, but still managed to finish first in the East.

However, with this being the playoffs, a player like Kyle Lowry is extremely important, as he provides invaluable experience.

How good has Kyle Lowry been since he joined the Miami Heat?

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

Kyle Lowry was one of the Miami Heat's biggest recruits in the offseason. He already had a great bond with Jimmy Butler and the duo was set to take the league by storm.

The roster already had the likes of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, but adding Lowry definitely proved to be a big difference for them. The Heat also added PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris, making them strong contenders to come out of the East.

HEATMUSE @HEATmuse Highest +/- in this series



- Kyle Lowry +51 (clearly seen tonight)

- Jimmy Butler +45

- Bam Adebayo +37

- PJ Tucker +35

- Max Strus +28

- Duncan Robinson + 9

- Gabe Vincent 0

- Dewayne Dedmon -2

- Caleb Martin -4

- Tyler Herro -22 (...) Highest +/- in this series - Kyle Lowry +51 (clearly seen tonight)- Jimmy Butler +45- Bam Adebayo +37- PJ Tucker +35- Max Strus +28- Duncan Robinson + 9- Gabe Vincent 0- Dewayne Dedmon -2- Caleb Martin -4- Tyler Herro -22 (...) https://t.co/oeTqOQ9J0t

Lowry was instantly impactful and in just a few games, the Heat were rolling. However, they were marred by injuries, and even Lowry missed 19 games.

With him in the starting lineup, the Heat had a 41-22 record, and without him they went 12-7.

The veteran averaged 13.4 points and 7.5 assists per game. He not only made things work on offense, but also helped the team on defense.

The Heat were one of the best defensive units in the league and Lowry was a big part of that. His ability to take charges and guard the perimeter makes him special.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry's injury: "I don't what it is, to tell you the truth. I know we love that guy as our point guard. If he's with us, Yippee Ki-Yay. If he's not, somebody has to step in and do his job." Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry's injury: "I don't what it is, to tell you the truth. I know we love that guy as our point guard. If he's with us, Yippee Ki-Yay. If he's not, somebody has to step in and do his job."

Although he is determined to return, the Heat shouldn't risk rushing his recovery. The team has the depth to get the better of the Hawks, but they will undoubtedly miss Lowry's services.

