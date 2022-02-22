“Now it’s time for Devin Booker to prove to us that he could be a superstar" - Kendrick Perkins opines Booker will have to step up big time in CP3's absence

Kendrick Perkins believes that the opportunity for Devin Booker to prove his worth has come, with Chris Paul getting injured.

Paul and Booker as a backcourt have made the Phoenix Suns a force to be reckoned with in the West. They sit at the top with a 48-10 season record. However, with Paul reportedly set to miss 6-8 weeks of action due to a thumb fracture, it's time for D-Book to take the responsibility of carrying the team forward.

Perkins has heaped praise on the youngster, but said that Booker is yet to prove that he can win games without Paul. Together, the duo carried the Suns to the NBA Finals last season, and this year the Suns are looking to go all the way.

However, with Paul injured, the Suns will need Booker to be at his absolute best if the team wants to continue their good run this season. Speaking about the same on the NBA Today show, Perkins said:

"I believe Devin Booker is a superstar, Stephen A, you believe that Devin Booker is a superstar; Molly you believe that Devin Booker is a superstar."

"Now it's time for Devin Booker to prove to us that he is a superstar that he could be the superstar and win games without Chris Paul, because no matter how we want to look at it, the fact of the matter is Devin Booker has not showed us that he is capable of winning games without Chris Paul yet, and this is his time to prove to show us that he is not only a superstar and get buckets, but being a leader of this team and going out there and keepin the boat flowing and going out there and leading the team to victories."

Booker is averaging 25.5 PPG per game this season, and has played excellently for the Suns. He has taken some clutch shots, and has also shown an improvement in defense. Paul's injury is a major setback, but with the kind of form Booker is in, the team seems to be in safe hands.

Can Devin Booker help the Phoenix Suns stay in top spot till the end of the regular season?

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul is reportedly out for a few weeks, which means he will miss some key games for the Phoenix Suns. His absence will be felt, but the team will have his backcourt partner Booker, who has been phenomenal this season.

The 25-year-old has been shooting at 44.6% from the field on 20.8 attempts per game, which is a career-high for him. He is oozing confidence, and is definitely shaping up to be one of the best players in the league.

The Suns are currently in the top spot, but Chris Paul will miss most of the 28 games left in the regular season. With teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies still in the race, Phoenix cannot afford a streak of losses.

Booker will have to take on the added responsibility of playmaking in Paul's absence. He will also have the support of other Suns players like Cameron Payne and Mikal Bridges to take the team ahead.

However, if they are to maintain their top seed, Booker will have to play to his full potential. While there is no doubt he is a talented player, this will be a big test for Booker. If he comes out shining, his status as a superstar will be confirmed.

