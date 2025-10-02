  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  "Now we know why Lebron is sitting out" - NBA fans react to JJ Redick pushing Luka Doncic & Lakers with brutal drill ahead of preseason game

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 02, 2025 22:11 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Fans react to JJ Redick's tough practices for the Lakers (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that he's been pushing the players with how he ends his practices. On Thursday, Redick spoke to reporters about how the team's practice went ahead of their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Luka Doncic and the rest of the team have been pushed to their limits. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin's post on X (formerly Twitter), running has been the highlight of the team's practice runs. Redick told reporters that it had helped them be in better shape three days ago.

McMenamin posted that his running practices include full-court sprints that involve "6 lengths in 34 seconds, followed by 10 lengths in a minute and ending with a final 6 lengths in 34 seconds."

Even Redick understands the struggle to execute the drills, and joked about doubting the players if they like him.

"I don't know if they like me right now with what we just finished the practice with, but the physical part of that, I thought these guys were great with their commitment to running," Redick said.
After fans learned about the physically demanding drills that Redick has implemented in the Lakers' training camp, they shared their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans said about it. One fan said that the tough training is keeping LeBron James away from being in practice.

"Now we know why Lebron is sitting out," a fan said.
"Now we know why Bron taking it easy and not practicing. Too 👴🏾. Just kidding. 😂" another fan commented.
"If you played ball- you know actually how hard this is… somebody puked!!" one fan understands the struggle.

Other fans were impressed with the commitment that JJ Redick has to lead the team.

"Players might not like Coach Redick today, but they'll thank him later in the season," someone commented.
"Way better than Darvin ham," a comment read.
"Darvin was not doing ANY of this," another fan compared Redick to the Lakers' previous head coach.

JJ Redick explained how he evaluates if the Lakers are in "championship shape"

Back in May, JJ Redick spoke highly of leading the Lakers to being in "championship shape." The head coach has markings and reminders about the team's location because it's difficult to determine their current location.

"I think there's three ways I kind of view, are we in shape, okay?" Redick said. "So the first would be, are we sprinting back defensively? Are we playing with pace offensively? And I would include our ability to crash and then get back on defense in that. And then are we being physical? So if those things are being done at a really high level, we're in shape."
JJ Redick wants to lead the Lakers to a championship and he believes that it starts by having the entire team in shape. It may be a steep hill to climb, but the head coach believes it's the right path for them to win.

