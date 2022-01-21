"Now we might be able to do it with a top-40 player who's a great fit" – Daryl Morey on Joel Embiid's strong play being factor in lower asking price for Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid has played so well that the Philadelphia 76ers' asking price for Ben Simmons has been lowered.

Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons trade situation

On 97.5 The Fanatic on Thursday, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said the MVP-caliber play of center Joel Embiid has expanded the list of players they'd consider in a trade for Ben Simmons.

According to Morey, the list has grown to about 30 or 40 names. The organization had previously sought a top-25 player for the disgruntled three-time All-Star guard.

With Simmons refusing to play and Philly’s Tobias Harris going through a down year (shooting only 31.3 percent from 3-point range), Embiid has had to carry the team. Embiid has managed to do that and more, giving Morey more some wiggle room in trade talks.

Philadelphia is going to start focusing on a deal that can address its defense and rebounding — two areas that have taken a hit without Simmons.

Known for his defense, Simmons has buckled under pressure on offense. The result was heckling from Philly fans, and a broken-hearted Simmons did not want to play in the city any longer.

With the Feb. 10 trade deadline looming, lowering the trade ask for Simmons is a big step.

Joel Embiid lowering Ben Simmons trade price

With Embiid playing at an elite caliber, the 76ers no longer have to ask for a superstar in return for Simmons. They can focus on lesser-heralded players to help Embiid.

Morey said:

“You just gotta realize we’re in a special time. … We’re all seeing greatness.”

The Sixers (26-18) are fifth in a tight Eastern Conference race. The success stems from the dominance of Embiid, who is averaging 28.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.4 percent (37.5 percent from 3-point range).

With the success Philly has seen as a result of Embiid playing so clutch, Morey has explained “it’s less than likely” a deal would be completed before the trade deadline.

Many rumored trade packages have been floated lately. Some of them have featured big names and some small ones. Regardless, many fans will be excited to move forward from this long standoff between Simmons and the 76ers. Perhaps the trade leniency opening from Morey due to Embiid’s play can improve the timeline regarding Simmons’ exit.

