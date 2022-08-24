“Now the question looms, will Kevin pout?” - Skip Bayless congratulates Joe Tsai for standing firm and not bowing down to player demands, believes the Brooklyn Nets can win it all next year

After an entire offseason of uncertainty, Kevin Durant is finally ready to return to the Brooklyn Nets and analyst Skip Bayless went on to praise the efforts of team owner Joe Tsai. Heading into free agency, Durant sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world with his formal request to be traded from the Nets.

Teams from around the league lined up at the opportunity to acquire one of the best players in the league. With four years remaining on his contract, the Nets remained calm with their "aggressive" asking price for the superstar forward. Reports even surfaced that Durant went on to suggest that he would want the team to keep him or coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Regardless of numerous discussions, team owner Joe Tsai remained calm and handled the situation professionally. Now, it appears as if cooler heads have prevailed and Durant is ready to return to the team.

Speaking recently on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless went on to congratulate Tsai and the Brooklyn front office for standing their ground. Bayless also questioned whether or not Durant will "pout," before eventually saying he believes Durant is a hooper and will carry himself the right way.

"I'd like to congratulate Joe Tsai for standing strong against the onslaught of 'You have to move Kevin Durant.' Tsai is the first NBA owner to say no to a superstar. ... Now the question looms, will Kevin pout? Will his heart be in it?"

Kevin Durant set to return to the Brooklyn Nets

Basketball fans around the world were patiently waiting to see if superstar forward Kevin Durant would be traded this offseason. For now, it looks as if Durant is finally ready to return to Brooklyn, as the team was unable to find an acceptable trade offer.

Durant will return to a Brooklyn team that has plenty of firepower and could quickly start making some noise in the Eastern Conference. After a 2021-22 regular season that featured plenty of dramatic storylines, the Brooklyn Nets will look to finally hit the ground running and make a deep playoff run when April comes around.

With star teammate Kyrie Irving set to return, as well as the anticipated return of Ben Simmons after sitting out last season, Brooklyn will be one of the teams to beat in the 2022-23 season. Only time will tell if Durant will be with the Brooklyn Nets for the long-haul, but for now it looks as if Durant is back.

