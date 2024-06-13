Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen racked up many highlight-reel plays throughout his legendary NBA career. Throughout his and the Chicago Bulls' six NBA titles, Pippen repeatedly showed that he was one of the best players in the world. This week on social media, Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen, posted a TikTok in which she ranked an iconic moment from her dad's career.

The video starts out showing the pair dressed up together before then transitioning to one of Pippen's most iconic plays. During the 1993-94 season, Pippen threw down a monstrous dunk on Hall of Fame big man Patrick Ewing.

The moment has been dubbed as one of the greatest posters of all time by Bulls fans, with Pippen's daughter giving it a 100/10 rating. The video then scrolls to a photo of Sophia Pippen as a kid, with her dad's six NBA championship trophies and All-Star Game MVP award from the 1994 season.

Along with the photos, which were impressive enough on their own, Pippen wrote in the caption:

"I had too"

The moment caught the attention of NBA fans, who were quick to weigh in on TikTok. Some joked about her mom, Larsa Pippen.

@SophiaPippen - TikTok comments

Some were in disbelief, while another fan joked about her connection to Scotty Pippen Jr, who is currently in the NBA.

@SophiaPippen - TikTok comments

Others joked about how Pippen carried Jordan to six rings.

@SophiaPippen - TikTok comments

@SophiaPippen - TikTok comments

Others were blown away by the reveal and the photo of Sophia with her dad's awards.

@SophiaPippen - TikTok comments

Looking at the latest news surrounding Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen amid TikTok post from her daughter

As previously mentioned, Sophia Pippen is the daughter of Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen. The couple got married in 1997 before filing for divorce in 2018 and finalizing it in 2021.

The couple initially filed for divorce in 2016 before their eventual split according to People, however, they then decided to attempt to reconcile the marriage.

When reconciliation didn't work, Larsa Pippen filed for divorce (for the second time).

In addition to Sophia Pippen and Scottie Pippen Jr, the pair also have two sons, Preston Pippen and Justin Pippen.

Larsa was in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus from 2022-24 but they have since split.

