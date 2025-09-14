"Now THIS is IT": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee swoons over Steph Curry's partner Ayesha Curry's stunning look at "night of magic"

Hazel Renee, wife of Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green swooned over Ayesha Curry’s photo on Saturday.

Ayesha, partner to Steph Curry posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday where she revealed a stunning dress for a “night of magic” occasion. Renee wrote in the comment section, applauding the look:

“Now THIS is IT,” accompanied by fire and clapping emojis.

Hazel Renee’s comment on Ayesha Curry’s stunning look - Image via Instagram @ayeshacurry

Hazel Renee wasn’t the only one to swoon over Ayesha Curry’s look. Her husband had something to say as well:

“Yep!!”

Steph Curry’s comment to his wife’s look - Image via Instagram @ayeshacurry

Former MVP Russell Westbrook’s partner, Nina Westbrook also commented.

Nina Westbrook’s comment - Image via Instagram/@ayeshacurry

Ayesha Curry wore a sleeveless, form-fitting dress with a high neckline. The dress was made of black material with swirling, woodgrain-like patterns in golden brown. The design resembled the contours of the human body.

Hazel and Ayesha have had memorable moments in the past together. Green’s wife sent a message to Curry’s wife after their husbands helped the Warriors win 103-89 in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets in last season's playoffs.

Also, when Hazel Renee announced a new acting project, The Final Play, Ayesha Curry immediately liked the post and commented. Mrs. Curry also shared inside photos from Hazel’s birthday party on Mar. 31.

Who is Hazel Renee, Draymond Green’s wife?

Hazel Renee has been married to four-time league winner Draymond Green since August 14, 2022. Their relationship became public in 2018 and they got engaged in 2019.

Premiere Screening Of BET+'s New Series "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" - Source: Getty

Aside from being the wife of the veteran forward, she has built a multifaceted entertainment profile in acting, music and reality TV. She had recurring roles in Fox’s “Empire”, Season 3, where she played a character named Kennedy.

She’s also made appearances on reality TV shows, like The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 9) and has credits in series such as The Chi, Power & Money, Power Book IV: Force and A Mother’s Intuition.

She’s been a voice of advocacy in society as well. Hazel joined Tyler Perry in criticizing insurance companies for canceling policies of wildfire victims in Los Angeles. She shared resources for properly structuring GoFundMe campaigns so that victims don’t lose aid eligibility.

