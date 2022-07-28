"Now if you wanna go ahead and get into your podcast and think you're a podcast MVP" - NBA analyst asserts Warriors' 4x All-Star deserves a max extension

Draymond Green is one of the most important players on the Golden State Warriors team. The 32-year-old has helped the team win four NBA championships in a span of eight years. His ability to make plays and provide solid defensive is what has made the Dubs a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Green is often in the news because of a wild take or for calling out fans for being disrespectful. However, the four-time All-Star is now in the headlines because he believes he deserves a max-contract extension. Undoubtedly, his impact on the team has been massive. But many are still not convinced that Draymond Green is a max-worthy player.

One among them is NBA analyst Rob Parker. He has previously expressed his displeasure with the Warriors forward. Speaking about Green on "The Odd Couple" podcast, Parker said:

"Yes way, yes how, but not from the Golden State Warriors. Let Colin Cowherd give it to him on the podcast network, on 'The Volume'. That's where he's an MVP. Colin, dig deep into your pocket cause, Draymond, it ain't coming from the basketball world. I'm sorry, a max-extension, are you kidding?"

Parker has often been very critical of Draymond Green. He kept firing shots at the former Defensive Player of the Year as he believed the max-contract ambitions from Green were baseless.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green has a deep resume:



9/7/5

4x All-Star

2x All-NBA

7x All-Defense

1x DPOY

2x Gold Medalist

4x NBA Champion



And a podcast host. Draymond Green has a deep resume: 9/7/54x All-Star2x All-NBA7x All-Defense1x DPOY2x Gold Medalist4x NBA ChampionAnd a podcast host. https://t.co/Z1czEOVkCe

Aside from playing for the Warriors, Green also runs a very successful podcast. Rob Parker stated that the star forward deserved a max contract there, not for his work on the basketball court. Further speaking about Green, he said:

"What are you talking abou,t Draymond? Your days on the basketball court, getting a max contract, forget about it. Now if you wanna go ahead and get into your podcast and think you're a podcast MVP, pony up and pick up the phone and talk to your boss, Colin Cowherd.

Colin, is this on? Colin, he's your star on 'The Volume.' He's making waves. He made more waves during the Finals in front of a microphone than he did on the court. Draymond is a podcaster."

Guru @DrGuru_ That time when Draymond Green stopped a 2-on-1 fastbreak by himself in emphatic fashion.



No one else in NBA history is making this play.

That time when Draymond Green stopped a 2-on-1 fastbreak by himself in emphatic fashion. No one else in NBA history is making this play. https://t.co/uaRAso9Eln

Draymond Green has been loyally serving the Warriors for 10 years now. His last contract was a four-year $100 million deal, which is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Warriors would love to keep him at the Bay. Will they offer him a max contract? That is doubtful. They have a lot of other big contracts they need to cater to.

Amid that, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to give him a lucrative deal.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Is Draymond Green worth 4 years - $138.4 million ? Is Draymond Green worth 4 years - $138.4 million ? https://t.co/JSyPyP15HH

How important is Draymond Green to the Golden State Warriors?

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Draymond Green is one of the highest IQ basketball players in today's game. Although his stats may not seem very attractive, the veteran's impact is much more than what appears on any box score.

He, along with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, have made the Warriors one of the best teams in the league. Even in tough times, when the Dubs failed to make the playoffs for two consecutive years, he was actively present with them. Having gone through that phase, their success in the 2022 NBA Finals is truly inspirational. A huge credit for this goes to Draymond Green.

The 32-year-old is the heart of the team as he plays multiple roles within the organization. If the team were to lose him, it would be a big blow for them. However, the Warriors are a well-run franchise. They will certainly find a way to make Green happy.

Their goal is to win a few more championships with the main group. But to do that, they will need Draymond as he is going to be key in making that happen.

