Nuggets coach comically 'subs out' Nikola Jokic as 2x MVP shows lethargy in defensive drill

Nikola Jokic received an absolute masterclass from Denver Nuggets' head coach Michael Malone on how to defend his opponents.

After the two-time MVP looked rather lethargic during defensive drills, Malone, 52, decided to sub out his superstar and gave him a demo on how to go about stifling the competition for room and hurt their offense. It may have been hilarious at first glance, but it shows how the job had to be done on both ends of the floor.

In a video on social media that garnered ample eyeballs, Malone shoved Jokic and took on the man the Serbian had to defend. The 19-second clip showed how Malone actively locked up the shooter from getting close to the rim or even making a pass.

This comes ahead of the defending champions' preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns, whom they ousted in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs last season.

With the latter boasting of a searing offense in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the onus will be on Jokic to make an impact on the defensive end as well.

Nikola Jokic's defense was one of the talking points last season. While there was mixed chatter regarding his efforts on defense, there have been players who have been vocal about how underrated the 28-year-old was in his efforts.

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler called him a "hellified defender" and that speaks volumes about how good Jokic is.

Can Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets defend their title this NBA 2023-24 season?

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were one of the most clinical units last season, finishing 53-29 in the regular stretch and mowing down their playoff competitors.

The highlight of their championship run was their 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, followed by their 4-1 win over the Heat to lift their maiden championship.

The new season sees them head in as favorites to defend their title. But they will face stern competition with the West stacking up on stars.

On paper, they look like a franchise that can repeat their heroics from the last season. From maintaining their core to a well-developed chemistry, they look a settled outfit capable of making another championship dash.

With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray healthy, the Nuggets have two bonafide stars and proven matchwinners, and if the rest of the unit can stay consistent, the Nuggets will surely have every chance to defend their title.