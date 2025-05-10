Nuggets coach David Adelman sends clear message to Nikola Jokic after dismal shooting in Game 3

The Denver Nuggets escaped the OKC Thunder in Game 3 to go up 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinals, despite superstar Nikola Jokic having a lackluster night offensively. Jokic shot 8-of-25 from the field to go with 20 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as the Nuggets clinched an overtime victory.

Nuggets interim coach David Adelman sent a clear message to Jokic following his struggles in Game 3. Adelman added that Jokic will continue shooting the ball despite his struggles and that the Nuggets will continue to trust him as their go-to player for the rest of the series.

“The bottom line is: that guy, just keep shooting the ball,” Adelman said. “The ball is coming to him, regardless of the result of the efficiency that night.

“Game 4 is going to come, and he is going to touch it a million times. Hope he shoots it all the time. He is going to make plays for other people,” he added.

Jokic, whose shooting percentage was 32% from the field in Game 3, missed all of his 10 3-point attempts as the Thunder gave him numerous defensive looks to disturb his offensive tempo. The reigning MVP also committed eight turnovers in 44 minutes of action.

In their Game 1 win, Jokic registered 42 points and 22 rebounds to lead the Nuggets before putting up 17 markers in the blowout Game 2 loss.

Despite Jokic’s struggles, three other starters scored in double digits as Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon provided valuable contributions to steer the Nuggets back to the driver’s seat in the series.

David Adelman speaks on the Nuggets’ next-man-up mentality

With Jokic struggling, others stepped up, allowing the Nuggets to take a 2-1 lead over the Thunder. Interim coach David Adelman lauded the team’s mentality after Jokic's struggles to find his rhythm.

"Our team right now, and I mean it, they're picking each other up man by man," Adelman said.

Adelman also commended bench players like Zeke Nnaji and Payton Watson, who saw limited minutes.

"Different people played tonight. We threw Zeke (Nnaji) out there. He had good energy. Again, the stats don't matter. Peyton Watson had great energy. We just need whatever man we put on the court to give us that, and give it for the guy next to you. And if you do that, you stay in games."

Game 4 on Sunday in Denver is another pivotal game for both teams before the series returns to OKC for Game 5.

