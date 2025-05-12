Nuggets coach makes massive statement on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Game 4 loss: "He is a foul artist"

David Adelman watched OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander repeatedly gash the Denver Nuggets' defense, particularly in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Sunday. Despite Adelman’s defensive schemes, the MVP contender scored nine points with two assists in the final 12 minutes. SGA dragged the Thunder to a draining 92-87 win to tie the series 2-2.

After the game, the Nuggets interim coach said about the difficulty of guarding Gilgeous-Alexander:

"If Shai's allowed to use his off arm, which he's very good at, you hope that they'll allow us to at least have some impact with his body. It goes both ways. The guy is so hard to guard regardless. … He is a foul artist. He’s an amazing player.”

Nine of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line. Four of his attempts came in the fourth quarter when the Thunder rallied for the series-tying road win. SGA led the NBA in free-throw attempts in the regular season with 7.9. In the series against the Nuggets, he has improved his average to 9.3 FTA.

According to Adelman, the superstar point guard’s ability to draw fouls and earn bonus attempts from the charity line allows the Thunder to dictate pace. The Nuggets wanted to keep SGA and Jalen Williams off the free-throw line as much as possible. The All-Star duo combined to make 7 of 8 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, which helped the Thunder pull a late win.

Nikola Jokic had more free-throw attempts in Game 4 than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic had 27 points but shot 7-for-22. The Joker made 11-of-14 shots from the free-throw line to make up for his inefficiency. Jokic’s 14 attempts were the most in the game, two more than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned in the game.

The Nuggets must be disappointed in how they performed from the free-throw line. They finished the game 26-for-36 compared to the Thunder’s 20-for-26 clip. The outcome might have been different had Adelman's team been more efficient from the 4.5-meter line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will keep doing what he does as the series goes on. Adelman will have to make adjustments and hope the Nuggets make their free throws for the pivotal Game 5 showdown in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

