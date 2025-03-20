Nuggets coach Michael Malone gets 100% real on Nikola Jokic’s 2-game injury absence after insider's call out: "Not because he’s sitting"

The Denver Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic for the second straight game as they take on the LA Lakers on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Nuggets coach Michael Malone was not having any of the criticisms thrown at "The Joker" for sitting out.

Speaking to reporters before the game, Malone explained why Jokic won't be playing in a nationally televised game against the most popular team in the league. The Nuggets rested the three-time MVP because he's legitimately dealing with an injury, while also pointing out how durable he has been for most of his career.

"The last 10 years Nikola Jokic has played the second most games in the NBA," Malone said, according to AltitudeTV's Katy Winge. "…So if Nikola is not playing, it's not because he’s sitting, it’s not because he needs rest. It's because he’s hurt and he’s trying to play through things that most wouldn't."

Coach Michael Malone had to explain Nikola Jokic's absence after ESPN's Tim Bontemps criticized the franchise for sitting out "The Joker" and Jamal Murray. Bontemps pointed out how durable Jokic has been in his career, so he was baffled by the Denver Nuggets' decision to sit him out in a national TV game against the LA Lakers.

Malone was not the only one who was not pleased with Bontemps' comments about Jokic and Murray. Fans defended the Nuggets duo from unfair criticism, especially with how warranted their missed games have been this season.

The three-time MVP was given a three-game off as part of his paternity leave, missed one due to flu and three because of load management. On the other hand, Murray missed three games because of a concussion and five more due to several minor injuries.

The Nuggets and Lakers are currently close to each other in the standings. If somehow they both end up as either the No. 4 or 5 seeds, they will be a first-round matchup.

Nuggets are 3-4 without Nikola Jokic this season

Nuggets are 3-4 without Nikola Jokic this season. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the biggest question marks for the Denver Nuggets heading into the season was how will they perform when Nikola Jokic is on the bench. There have been some problems throughout the season, but the Nuggets have made some adjustments to improve their play without "The Joker."

In the seven games Jokic has been out this season, the Nuggets are surprisingly 3-4 with wins over the Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors. These are three teams in the playoff picture, so all are impressive wins.

However, the four losses were to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

