Nuggets HC David Adelman does not hold back in showering praise for Game 5 hero Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray erupted for 43 points to lead the Denver Nuggets past the LA Clippers in game five on Tuesday. Denver dominated LA 131-115 to take a 3-2 lead on a rare off-night from Nikola Jokic. Murray is sure to be hailed as the hero of this series if the Nuggets knock the Clippers out of the playoffs. He is now averaging 24.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Speaking after the game, Nuggets coach David Adelman did not hold back while praising the 28-year-old.

“Some of the shots he [Jamal Murray] made were just absolutely ridiculous. And, I said it before the game. It’s coming with him, you know, in these big moments, these situations. He was born for this. Special night for Jamal.” [00:50]

Murray finished his night with 43 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three blocks. He shot 17-26 from the field and made 8 3-pointers on 14 attempts. Nikola Jokic was the key despite his poor shooting night. He finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists on 4-13 shooting.

Aaron Gordon also stepped up in a big way tonight, recording 23 points and four rebounds while shooting 7-11. Russell Westbrook was key off the bench and had 21 points. The Nuggets weren’t just clicking on offense; the team was also defensively sound, holding James Harden to 11 points and Norman Powell to 12.

The Nuggets will take on the Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Thursday. Another win will see Denver advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Jamal Murray makes Nuggets history, surpassing Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray’s 43-point performance against the LA Clippers was the sixth time he scored 40+ points in the playoffs. Following his stellar outing, Murray now has the most 40-point playoff games in the Denver Nuggets’ history. Nikola Jokic trails with five such performances, and Alex English is No. 3 with four.

The Jokic-Murray duo brought the Nuggets their first-ever NBA Championship in 2023. With both players firing on all cylinders, the Nuggets seem determined to chase another title this season. The team will look to advance to the next round when they take on the Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Thursday.

About the author Sameer Khan



