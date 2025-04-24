Nuggets interim HC David Adelman pays ultimate compliment to Nikola Jokic's basketball genius: "Beautiful Mind thing"

There are many reasons why Nikola Jokic is a generational talent, with his IQ being the biggest driving factor. As they continue their quest of what they hope is deep playoff run, one key member of the Denver Nuggets touched on how he sees the game.

Throughout NBA history, there have been a handful centers who have come along and been strong passers. However, Jokic is in a class of his own. He essentially runs the Nuggets' offense from the frontcourt because of his elite-level playmaking.

Nikola Jokic averaged a career-high in assists this year at 10.2 and has averaged at least nine a game for the last three years. Few players see the game in the way he does, which allows him to be so effective on the floor. The biggest benefactors are his teammates, who have it easy on offense because of his strong passing.

Denver Nuggets interim head coach speaks on Nikola Jokic's high basketball IQ

Just before the playoffs were set to begin, the Nuggets made a brash decision by parting ways with longtime head coach Michael Malone. This resulted in David Adelman being named interim head coach and being tasked with leading the team into the postseason.

Having been with the Nuggets since 2018, Adelman has had an up-close view of Nikola Jokic's emergence into an all-time talent. As he navigates life as a head coach now, he recently shared his thoughts on the superstar big man. Adelman opened up on speaking with players who are also still in awe of what Jokic does as a passer. He compared the three-time MVP's basketball IQ to the hit 2001 film A Beautiful Mind.

“It’s so funny, too, because Peyton Watson or Jamal or whoever, they’ll be like, ‘Man, I’m just running down the court. I’m not open,’” Adelman said. “But I know when he turns and looks, he sees … it’s like the Beautiful Mind thing. He sees this algorithm that ‘All could work out if everybody just does what I think they should do.’"

Because of the way Jokic sees the floor, it adds a whole different dynamic to the offense. More importantly, it makes them tougher to defend. Jokic running things from the perimeter draws opposing bigs away from the rim, opening up endless driving lanes for his teammates.

Amid their last-second coaching change, the Nuggets are relying on Jokic's brilliance more than ever. If they want any chance at hanging around in the postseason, they'll need a strong run from their top player.

