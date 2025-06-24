Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke floats shocking Nikola Jokic trade possibility under new CBA rules: "We need to be careful with our injury history"

Nikola Jokic's star status makes him untouchable for the Denver Nuggets. However, given the blockbuster LA Lakers' trade for Luka Doncic, it is now possible that players that are considered off-limits could be part of a blockbuster trade.

Fans expected Doncic to stay with Dallas after leading them to the 2024 NBA Finals, but trading him for Anthony Davis has shifted perceptions of star player value.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Nuggets' owner Josh Kroenke addressed the possibility of trading away Jokic in the future.

"For us, as an organization, going into that second apron is not necessarily something that we're scared of," Kroenke said. "I think there are rules around it that we need to be very careful of with our injury history. The wrong person gets injured, and very quickly, you're in the scenario that I never want to have to contemplate, and that's trading number 15 (Nikola Jokic). We're very conscious of that pushing forward."

Kroenke doesn't want his Denver team to enter the second apron. Doing so could restrict their ability to remain competitive and will also hinder the team if one crucial player on the roster (not just Nikola Jokic) gets seriously injured.

Josh Kroenke failed to articulate that the Nuggets are hesitant to enter the second apron. Trading the organization's best player is unimaginable and is unlikely to be part of any plans for the Nuggets moving forward.

Nikola Jokic is likely to decline a contract extension from the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is due for a three-year, $212.5 million extension this offseason. According to Kroenke, they will offer the contract extension to the three-time MVP. However, he isn't sure whether the Serbian superstar will accept the new deal or not.

There's an expectation that the big man will decline the offer due to the Nuggets' lack of depth in the roster since winning the championship in 2023. Bleacher Report's Dan Favale broke down the situation with the Nuggets.

"Jokic noted Denver's lack of depth after its playoff exit, only for managing governor Josh Kroenke to extol the benefits of running it back," Favale wrote.

"In fairness, the Nuggets are not working with many resources. They can trade just one first-round pick this summer and won't have more than the mini mid-level exception of $5.7 million to spend in free agency."

The Denver Nuggets' competitive edge has visibly declined since their 2023 championship win, and a change in the team's approach could entice Nikola Jokic to stay.

