Nuggets receive worrying Michael Porter Jr. injury news ahead of critical Game 4 skirmish vs Clippers

The Denver Nuggets are facing uncertainty over Michael Porter Jr.'s availability ahead of their crucial Game 4 showdown against the LA Clippers on Saturday. Porter Jr. is dealing with a left shoulder sprain and is one of four key Nuggets players currently managing nagging injuries.

Russell Westbrook (knee), Nikola Jokic (elbow) and Aaron Gordon (calf) are also banged up at a critical juncture for Denver. While Jokic and Gordon have been cleared to play in Game 4, both Westbrook and Porter Jr. remain listed as questionable on the injury report.

Interim head coach David Adelman addressed the growing injury concerns on the eve of Game 4, emphasizing that the team won’t use injuries as an excuse. Regarding Porter Jr., Adelman confirmed that his status will be a game-time decision, leaving the Nuggets waiting anxiously to see if their sharpshooting forward will be available for this pivotal matchup.

"No one’s 100% right now," Adelman told reporters. "Aaron’s not 100%. Nikola’s not 100%. Just like the Clippers. All their guys have ailments at this part of the season. Michael (Porter) is one of our guys. He’s a mainstay here. If he’s available to play, he will play."

Michael Porter Jr. sustained his shoulder injury in Game 2 after diving to the floor in a late effort to prevent a turnover. Initially listed as questionable for Game 3, he was eventually cleared to play. Porter Jr. logged 35 minutes in the contest but struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with seven points, six rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting just 2 of 9 from the field.

How to watch Aaron Gordon in action during Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3?

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are set to face off in Game 4 on Saturday, April 26, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The game will be broadcast live on TNT, with local coverage available on FDSSC and ALT2. Fans can also catch the action via live streaming on NBA League Pass and the FuboTV app or website, though regional restrictions may apply.

