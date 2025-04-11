Nuggets reporter debunks reports of ex Lakers coaching target Dan Hurley and Denver's mutual interest

This week, the Denver Nuggets parted ways with longtime coach Michael Malone, the winningest coach in franchise history. Despite there being just three games left in the regular season at the time, Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke made it clear that he and his father felt the team was destined for an early exit from the playoffs with Malone at the helm.

As a result, the team dismissed him and general manager Calvin Booth. Then, a post on social media went viral suggesting that the Nuggets and University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley have a mutual interest.

The report was picked up by NBA insider Sean Wright, who relayed the news to fans on Thursday. However, according to longtime Nuggets beat writer Woody Paige, there's no truth to the rumor.

In a follow-up on Friday on X, Paige poured cold water on the rumors that Denver is interested in poaching Hurley from UConn after the longtime NCAA coach turned down the LA Lakers coaching job this past summer.

It's also important to note that when Hurley turned down the Lakers coaching job prior to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, he reportedly signed a six-year, $50 million contract to stay with UConn.

"We still have a great chance to do something special," - Denver Nuggets interim coach David Adelman expresses optimism ahead of postseason

When the Denver Nuggets parted ways with coach Michael Malone, the team was amid a four-game skid that had seen them go just 3-7 over their last 10.

While the team's recent struggles seemed to be the breaking point for Josh Kroenke and the Nuggets ownership, he made it clear following Malone's firing that the decision to fire the longtime coach was not made in the heat of the moment.

The way he saw things, some shortcomings were prevalent early in the season. However, wins pushed the underlying shortcomings out of sight.

Now, with newly-appointed interim coach David Adelman at the helm, the question is whether Denver can turn things around and make a run in the playoffs.

Before his first game as interim coach on Wednesday, which came against the Sacramento Kings, Adelman spoke with members of the press about the bigger picture heading into the final stretch of the regular season, expressing optimism about everything to come:

"We are in the mix here and I think people forget that, like they keep thinking that we didn't make the playoffs or whatever," Adelman said. "We still have a great chance to do something special. We talked about that, [and] the guys seem convinced."

The team answered Adelman's call, picking up a 124-116 win to snap their four-game skid and keep them a game ahead of sixth place, where the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are all jockeying for position.

