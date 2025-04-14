Nuggets’ stance on Michael Porter Jr. takes unexpected U-turn as Josh Kroenke addresses trade buzz

Denver Nuggets president Josh Kroenke addressed trade rumors about Michael Porter Jr. After the 2024-25 season, reports suggested the team would retain him but Kroenke had a different view in his Monday press conference. He addressed the recent firings of coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, among other franchise matters.
However, Kroenke shut down the rumors about MPJ's future in Denver. First, he praised Porter for the kind of player he became with the team. He then addressed the rumor, saying he'd be willing to trade anybody to improve the roster.
"When I think that any kind of report saying that we're not open to trading everybody possible to improve the team is completely false," Kroenke said.
"I'm not going to be green-lighting any trades around here when I don't see complete organizational cohesion and we're not maximizing the group we got."
Kroenke was referring to a report recently published by NBA insider Jake Fischer. Per Fischer, the executive has "a fondness for Porter that stems from deep ties to their shared alma mater: Missouri."
Michael Porter Jr. - drafted by the Nuggets as the 14th pick in 2018 - has had a fair share of injuries and comebacks but remains a vital player.
MPJ - in his sixth season in Denver - is averaging his second-highest scoring performance. The former high school star averaged 18.2 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists this season.
Despite what Josh Kroenke said about MPJ, it's still unsure if the Denver Nuggets are willing to part ways with the forward soon.
Kroenke defended the Nuggets' veteran point guard from criticism
After Malone and Booth were fired, there were reports that Russell Westbrook had much to do with it. During his presser, Josh Kroenke shut down the negative talk about the Nuggets guard and expressed his positive experience with the one-time MVP.
"Russ has been nothing but a positive for this group," Kroenke said.
Kroenke went on to compliment Westbrook on his job with the team, even saying they're "lucky" to have the former All-Star on the squad.
Why? Because in 2024- 25, he has averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists over 75 games, making him a contender for the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year.
