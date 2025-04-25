Nuggets suffer massive Russell Westbrook injury blow in Game 3 vs Clippers 

The Denver Nuggets suffered a massive blow in Game 3 against the LA Clippers as Russell Westbrook injured his left foot. The veteran guard was questionable to return. He tried giving it a go at halftime but seemingly looked uncomfortable while putting pressure on his injured foot.

Westbrook injured himself in pre-game warmups and attempted to play through it. He seemingly re-injured himself in the second quarter. Westbrook played 8:42 minutes, shooting 1 of 5. He had one rebound and an assist with a +/- of -16. He's getting treatment for it in the locker room, per the latest reports.

Despite his best efforts to return, Russell Westbrook was ultimately ruled out of the game. The Nuggets trailed 90-70 when they made the announcement. Denver must lean on Jalen Pickett to give them production similar to Westbrook off the bench.

Their depth at the point guard position can hurt their chances of making a comeback in Game 3. If they lose this contest and Westbrook remains out for Game 4, Denver could face a daunting task in winning this matchup, potentially risking the Clippers being up 3-1 when the teams head back to Denver for Game 5.

