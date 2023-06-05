"Nuggets in trouble"- NBA fans react to Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat winning Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat put on a stunning performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. With a win to level the series, NBA fans were left in awe after witnessing Miami's response to the loss in Game 1.

The Heat came away with a 111-108 win against the Denver Nuggets on the road. After being down by 15 points in the second quarter, Miami led a fierce comeback to take the lead back in the fourth.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets seemed to be in control of the game for the most part. However, the Heat displayed a tenacity that has become their identity in the playoffs and got the better of Denver in the second half of the game.

Every player on Miami's roster had a major contribution to the win. However, Jimmy Butler's stellar show in the fourth quarter put an end to matters and sealed the win for the Heat.

Fans took note of the Heat's comeback and reacted to the thrilling game on social media. Here are some of the best fan reactions to Game 2 from Twitter:

FantasyMagic @jamesabaileyjr @TheHoopCentral Nuggets in trouble, next two games in Florida. Heat winning one of those maybe both. @TheHoopCentral Nuggets in trouble, next two games in Florida. Heat winning one of those maybe both.

IKD @ESPNneedsIKD @TheHoopCentral What a game. The casuals will still find a way to complain and call this boring @TheHoopCentral What a game. The casuals will still find a way to complain and call this boring

Knicktopia @Knicktopia



None of us expected this. @TheHoopCentral Let's be honest.None of us expected this. @TheHoopCentral Let's be honest. None of us expected this.

GIFT @Giftaveli @TheHoopCentral HIMMY BUCKETS!!!! No way Denver wins this series. Heat in 7 @TheHoopCentral HIMMY BUCKETS!!!! No way Denver wins this series. Heat in 7

halisemen @halisemen @TheHoopCentral Jimmy Butler is the best player in the world @TheHoopCentral Jimmy Butler is the best player in the world 😭😭😭💯

SGA stan @Hneoninsta @TheHoopCentral The Miami Heat also snap Denver’s 9 game winning streak at home this postseason @TheHoopCentral The Miami Heat also snap Denver’s 9 game winning streak at home this postseason

Miami's win is significant in many ways. With the series tied at 1-1, the Heat are in a great position to win the next set of games at home. Additionally, this win also ends Denver's nine-game winning streak at home in the playoffs.

It goes without saying that this win could have a major impact on the flow of the series moving forward. With the Heat looking to hang up banner no.4, fans are looking forward to a tasty encounter in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler shows up in the clutch yet again

The Miami Heat have made a name for themselves as a scrappy unit. Led by Jimmy Butler, the Heat scratch and claw their way back into games. Game 2 was no different.

After facing some difficult odds, the Heat fought their way back into the game behind some tremendous shooting from Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. Bam Adebayo's defensive work on Nikola Jokic down the stretch also forced some costly turnovers for Denver.

Butler arrived in the nick of time to put the finishing touches on the performance. The Heat superstar knocked down some huge shots while also drawing some key fouls to expand Miami's lead. This eventually gave them enough of a cushion against Denver's final push to get back in the game.

Jimmy Butler ended the game with 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Adebayo matched Butler on scoring with 21 points of his own while also recording two blocked shots. Gabe Vincent led Miami in scoring with 23 points.

