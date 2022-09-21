"Number 1 he’s younger, number 2 he’s bigger, number 3 he defends" - Brian Windhorst claims he’d rather choose former No. 1 overall pick over Russell Westbrook on his team next season

Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons have both been named in ESPN’s list of top 100 players in the NBA as training camp draws near. The LA Lakers superstar was ranked #65 while the new Brooklyn Nets point forward is at #76.

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst agreed that the ranking between the two was right, but provided an interesting take on the duo:

“I’m surprised Ben Simmons is ranked this high after last year because of how much of a disaster last year was not only off the court but his injury.

“But if you’re asking me who I’d rather have (between Simmons and Westbrook), I’d rather have Ben Simmons. Number 1 he’s younger, Number 2 he’s bigger, Number 3 he defends and I need a high-level defender to win at the highest level.”

All three points that the ESPN senior writer explained as his reasons for taking Ben Simmons over Russell Westbrook have huge “TBDs” hanging over them. The former Philadelphia 76ers star hasn’t played since his infamous series against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 playoffs.

Last season, Simmons sat out for various reasons until a back injury became the biggest obstacle to his return to basketball. He is reportedly physically ready to return to action after undergoing back surgery this offseason.

But it remains to be seen if he has already overcome the trauma of that brutal playoff series defeat at the hands of the Hawks.

Dylan Zhao @CGTNDylanZhao



Philadelphia's Ben Simmons has emerged as the target of fans' ire after Atlanta Hawks eliminated the Sixers from the NBA playoffs on Sunday.



#bensimmons #76ers #Embiid Joel Embiid takes a shot at Ben Simmons after Sixers's Game 7 loss to Hawks.Philadelphia's Ben Simmons has emerged as the target of fans' ire after Atlanta Hawks eliminated the Sixers from the NBA playoffs on Sunday. Joel Embiid takes a shot at Ben Simmons after Sixers's Game 7 loss to Hawks.Philadelphia's Ben Simmons has emerged as the target of fans' ire after Atlanta Hawks eliminated the Sixers from the NBA playoffs on Sunday.#bensimmons #76ers #Embiid https://t.co/ydshQNYTL7

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, had his worst season in over a decade after being pigeonholed into a role he had never played before. The former MVP still put up decent numbers, but his impact was clearly not what the LA Lakers hoped he’d bring.

Windhorst, however, conceded that availability is sometimes the best ability:

“I know that Russ is gonna be there. He plays through everything, he plays hard and I certainly do respect that.”

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



In the meantime, the Lakers are confident Darvin Ham can get the most out of the former MVP.



and There are strong indications Russell Westbrook won’t be traded anytime soon.In the meantime, the Lakers are confident Darvin Ham can get the most out of the former MVP. @sam_amick and @jovanbuha on L.A.'s big bet: theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… There are strong indications Russell Westbrook won’t be traded anytime soon.In the meantime, the Lakers are confident Darvin Ham can get the most out of the former MVP.@sam_amick and @jovanbuha on L.A.'s big bet: theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… https://t.co/bU3b3DmJGU

The Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers will need big seasons from Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook next season

The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers were two of the top favorites to win the NBA championship last season. Brooklyn was swept in the first round of the postseason against the Boston Celtics, while LA didn’t even make it into the play-in tournament.

If both teams want to improve on their humiliating campaign last season, they will need Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook, respectively, to contribute significantly.

The Australian doesn’t even have to be the scorer fans want him to be. Most basketball analysts see him replicating Draymond Green's role with the Golden State Warriors as his ticket to a bounce-back season.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily Is Draymond Green the model for Ben Simmons at the 5? netsdaily.com/2022/9/15/2335… Is Draymond Green the model for Ben Simmons at the 5? netsdaily.com/2022/9/15/2335… https://t.co/7aiJJDs5iD

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris and Patty Mills in the lineup, Simmons’ playmaking and passing should shine through. At the other end of the floor, his size, length and versatility will be crucial to the Brooklyn Nets’ defensive plans.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers hired a new head coach in Darvin Ham to make the most out of Russell Westbrook. "Mr. Triple Double" refused to make an impact off the ball last season but has vowed to be more accountable this time.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook? …If you can get Russell Westbrook, you get Russell Westbrook and try to make that work because if it works, who is going to stop you?”



(via Draymond Green on the Lakers’ choice to trade for Russell Westbrook:“Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook? …If you can get Russell Westbrook, you get Russell Westbrook and try to make that work because if it works, who is going to stop you?”(via @LetsGoWarriors Draymond Green on the Lakers’ choice to trade for Russell Westbrook:“Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook? …If you can get Russell Westbrook, you get Russell Westbrook and try to make that work because if it works, who is going to stop you?”(via @LetsGoWarriors) https://t.co/HspVh6TVR1

For Westbrook to get his game going, he may have to come off the bench as the LA Lakers’ best player outside the starting five. He should be allowed to play his usual style with the second unit and give the team’s rotation more balance.

How both players perform next season could determine their respective teams’ title aspirations.

