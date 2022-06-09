“Numerous people get to chant F**k YOU DRAYMOND or call him a B**** or MF?! And nothing??” - Hazel Renee blasts Celtics’ fans for hurling abuses at husband Draymond Green in front of their kids

Warriors forward Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee was angered by the Boston Celtics' fans as they hurled abuse towards Green during NBA Finals' Game 3. Green has been in the middle of plenty of controversies during this series.

The Celtics fans gave him a hostile reception as the two teams squared off in Boston for the first time during this seven-game contest.

The home crowd broke into "f**k you Draymond" chants, which agitated his teammates and his wife, who took to Instagram to vent her frustration.

She wrote (h/t ClutchPoints):

"Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form, should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players! Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The NBA has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior or how they could be ejected from a game or banned."

She further wrote:

"But a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant f**k you DRAYMOND or call him a B**** or MF?! And nothing?? Like that's ok?! Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at that game tonight hearing that mess! Very disgusting of you little Celtics fans, Just shameful."

Draymond Green records rough outing as Warriors go down 2-1 in the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors suffered a 116-100 loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics came out swinging to start the match, recording a 18-point lead midway through the first half. Jaylen Brown scored 22 points across the first two quarters alone to lead his team's charge.

The Warriors were overwhelmed with the Celtics' superior size and athleticism. Their defense underperformed, with their defensive anchor Draymond Green struggling to deliver the goods. Draymond finished with only two points, four rebounds and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

The Dubs fought hard during the third period, outscoring the C's 33-25 behind Steph Curry's 15 points in that stretch. They erased the 18-point deficit to take a two-point lead.

Just when it seemed like the momentum was shifting on their side, Boston put on a scintillating display starting at the end of the third period until the end of the game, outscoring the Warriors 36-18, including 23-11 in the final 12 minutes.

The Warriors need Draymond Green to be at his best to have a shot at winning games consistently, especially against a team with length and size like the Celtics.

Green hasn't been as efficient on either end of the floor as he has been for most of these playoffs. It has to change if Golden State is to avoid going down 3-1 after Game 4.

