"Nurkic never did that": Fans hilariously project Damian Lillard's thoughts as he watches Giannis Antetokounmpo's freakish vertical

With the acquisition of Damian Lillard by the Milwaukee Bucks, his tandem with Giannis Antetokounmpo is a one-two-punch dynamic eagerly anticipated by fans. From Antetokounmpo's athleticism to Lillard's scoring prowess, the duo is sure to cause problems around the league.

Hilariously enough, House of Highlights uploaded a video on X of Lillard getting some shots up on Antetokounmpo's hoop, as revealed by Khris Middleton.

Lillard found the hoop pointed up more than the usual height, leading to him assuming that it was fixed that way with the knowledge of Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking a lot. The Bucks star has an incredible vertical for his size.

Moreover, the hilarious exchange between Middleton and Lillard received a number of reactions from NBA fans.

"Nurkic never did that," one user tweeted.

Fans found it hilarious that Antetokounmpo had his own hoop that fits how he usually plays. It makes sense why he has his own basket in the practice gym as the two-time MVP plays with so much explosiveness in actual NBA games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about the potential of having Damian Lillard on the team

Ahead of the start of the 2023-24 regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the opportunity to do something great with Damian Lillard, according to Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

"It's a blessing to have opportunity to play with a guy like that," Antetokounmpo said. "A guy that is built from the same cloth as you. A guy that is a killer. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He's been good for so many years in the league, dominating the league and having a guy that you can go to war every single day that wants it as bad as you want.

"You cannot slack. And it goes vice versa. He has to bring it, too. But being with him, we have a chance. We have a legit chance to do something great here. And I'm excited for what the future holds. But we got to take it a step at a time. We haven't won anything."

The seven-time All-Star knows the promising potential he has playing alongside Lillard in the coming season, same goes for the rest of the team. However, the upcoming season is a long road filled with different kinds of challenges that they must go through.

To reach their goal, the Milwaukee Bucks must take it one game at a time.