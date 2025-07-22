"Nursing home for the NBA" - Kendrick Perkins throws major shade at LA Clippers for signing Chris Paul

The LA Clippers added another veteran in free agency, signing Chris Paul to a one-year deal in what might be his final NBA season. However, former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins threw major shade at the Clippers for adding a 40-year-old point guard to an already old roster. Speaking on Monday's episode of ESPN's &quot;NBA Today,&quot; Perkins hilariously clapped at the Clippers' decision to reunite with Paul after eight years. He congratulated owner Steve Ballmer for creating the league's nursing home in Inglewood. &quot;Congratulations to Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers,&quot; Perkins said. &quot;They have officially become the nursing home for the NBA for the players that are on the backend of their career. ... The Clippers look old, and they still have a problem with the wing position when it comes down to depth.&quot;Chris Paul, surprisingly, stayed healthy last season with the San Antonio Spurs and was able to play all 82 games. Paul will serve as backup for James Harden and an extension for coach Ty Lue on the court. In addition to CP3, the LA Clippers also added players such as John Collins, Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal. They are still in a loaded Western Conference that boasts the defending champions OKC Thunder, and a revamped Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. Kawhi Leonard remains an injury risk, though Collins and Ivica Zubac could prove to be a formidable frontcourt. Beal is also not a poster child for durability, so the Clippers are in trouble if their older players get injured. Chris Paul spent 6 seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017Chris Paul spent 6 seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017. (Photo: IMAGN)After spending the first six years of his NBA career with the New Orleans Hornets, Chris Paul was initially traded to the LA Lakers in a massive three-team deal. However, then-commissioner David Stern intervened and dismissed the trade.The LA Clippers swooped in and acquired Paul, who was paired with Blake Griffin. &quot;Lob City&quot; was born, paving the way for the most successful stretch in Clippers history. The team went to the playoffs six times during CP3's tenure there, but they failed to advance past the second round. Paul would get traded to the Houston Rockets in 2017, teaming up with James Harden. He bounced around since then, playing for the OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.