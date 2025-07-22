  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Chris Paul
  • "Nursing home for the NBA" - Kendrick Perkins throws major shade at LA Clippers for signing Chris Paul

"Nursing home for the NBA" - Kendrick Perkins throws major shade at LA Clippers for signing Chris Paul

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 22, 2025 04:58 GMT
Kendrick Perkins throws major shade at LA Clippers for signing Chris Paul. (Photos: IMAGN)
Kendrick Perkins throws major shade at LA Clippers for signing Chris Paul. (Photos: IMAGN)

The LA Clippers added another veteran in free agency, signing Chris Paul to a one-year deal in what might be his final NBA season. However, former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins threw major shade at the Clippers for adding a 40-year-old point guard to an already old roster.

Ad

Speaking on Monday's episode of ESPN's "NBA Today," Perkins hilariously clapped at the Clippers' decision to reunite with Paul after eight years. He congratulated owner Steve Ballmer for creating the league's nursing home in Inglewood.

"Congratulations to Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers," Perkins said. "They have officially become the nursing home for the NBA for the players that are on the backend of their career. ... The Clippers look old, and they still have a problem with the wing position when it comes down to depth."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chris Paul, surprisingly, stayed healthy last season with the San Antonio Spurs and was able to play all 82 games. Paul will serve as backup for James Harden and an extension for coach Ty Lue on the court.

In addition to CP3, the LA Clippers also added players such as John Collins, Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal. They are still in a loaded Western Conference that boasts the defending champions OKC Thunder, and a revamped Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard remains an injury risk, though Collins and Ivica Zubac could prove to be a formidable frontcourt. Beal is also not a poster child for durability, so the Clippers are in trouble if their older players get injured.

Chris Paul spent 6 seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017

Chris Paul spent 6 seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017. (Photo: IMAGN)
Chris Paul spent 6 seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017. (Photo: IMAGN)

After spending the first six years of his NBA career with the New Orleans Hornets, Chris Paul was initially traded to the LA Lakers in a massive three-team deal. However, then-commissioner David Stern intervened and dismissed the trade.

Ad

The LA Clippers swooped in and acquired Paul, who was paired with Blake Griffin. "Lob City" was born, paving the way for the most successful stretch in Clippers history. The team went to the playoffs six times during CP3's tenure there, but they failed to advance past the second round.

youtube-cover

Paul would get traded to the Houston Rockets in 2017, teaming up with James Harden. He bounced around since then, playing for the OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications