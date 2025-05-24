"NY stand up I meant sit TF down": Paul Pierce brutally trolls New York Knicks and its fans as franchise nears elimination 

The New York Knicks fell 2-0 in their Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers after losing their first two games at home. The Knicks were within striking distance for most of the game in both matchups, only to succumb late, putting them at a massive disadvantage as the series moves to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

After New York’s Game 2 loss on Friday, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce roasted Knicks fans on his Instagram account, saying that the team’s fan base is delusional for thinking they would advance to the NBA Finals this year.

“I told y’all, dawg! Y’all so delusional! Maybe next year… or, maybe never…,” he said while being in a car, laughing at the Knicks’ loss.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He also roasted New York in an X/Twitter post following the Pacers' win:

Paul Pierce @@paulpierce34 NY stand up 😂😂I meant sit TF down

Ad

The losses hampered the Knicks’ momentum coming off an astounding series in the second round, where they dethroned the Celtics in six games, triggering massive celebration throughout New York.

The Knicks would have scored their first win in the series in Game 1 if not for Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton’s heroics late in the game, resulting in the Pacers’ overtime win.

The Knicks have not reached the NBA Finals since 1999, making it 26 years since the team had a shot at a title. New York last won the championship in 1973, while the Pacers have yet to win an NBA crown.

Ad

ESPN analyst, Knicks superfan Stephen A. Smith expresses anguish as New York falls 2-0

While Paul Pierce, a former ESPN analyst himself, celebrated the Knicks' loss, his former colleague and New York fan Stephen A. Smith expressed angst after his team went down on a 2-0 hole in the East finals.

In a video posted on X, Smith lamented head coach Tom Thibodeau’s decision late in the game and some of the Knicks’ players’ shot selection down the stretch.

Ad

"I'm trying to keep my cool, you know? There's always hope," Smith said. "But I don't understand for the life of me how in the hell Tom Thibodeau has KAT playing just 28 minutes. He's gonna try to tell us it was defense! But with Mitchell Robinson on the court, the deficit increased. Jalen Brunson...that shot at the end of regulation?

Ad

“Looks like we're going home. Looks that way!" he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Knicks’ chances remain despite the two losses, however, the team has been 0-14 whenever they were down 2-0 in a series.

Game 3 between the Pacers and Knicks tips off from Indiana on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More