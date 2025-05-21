NYC mayor serves grand gesture as every Knicks player gets a street renamed after historic ECF run

The New York Knicks are celebrating their return to the Eastern Conference finals uniquely. The team is back in the conference finals for the first time in 25 years, and Mayor Eric Adams had a grand gesture for the players. The city decided to temporarily name some of the streets after the players on the roster.

Mayor Adams and New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced the plan on Wednesday. In partnership with Madison Square Garden Sports and the team, streets in Manhattan will be temporarily named.

The mayor released a statement about their celebration.

"The Knicks embody the spirit of New York – resilient, passionate and unstoppable," said Mayor Adams. "On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference Finals and we're celebrating this team by temporarily co-naming our city streets so all New Yorkers can celebrate their Knicks pride."

Rodriguez also commended the NBA team's achievement.

"The New York Knicks are part of the fabric of our city, and have the best fans in the NBA," said DOT Commissioner Rodriguez. "The entire city has your back as the Eastern Conference Finals are underway, and we are proud to rep the blue and orange, including on our street signs. Go Knicks!"

This features Jalen Brunson Boulevard on 7th Avenue and West 11th Street. 6th Avenue and West 3rd Street will temporarily be known as Josh Hart Street. 7th Avenue and West 32nd Street will be Karl-Anthony Towns Square.

The embed below shows the rest of the streets that will be temporarily named after the NBA players.

The rest of the players will all be honored by the city. The Knicks will take on the Indiana Pacers in the third round of the postseason. On Wednesday, New Yorkers will give their team the much-needed support for Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.

Former Knicks player thinks Brunson could be the greatest player in franchise history if he wins the championship

Jalen Brunson has transformed the team since he arrived in 2022. With his starship and ability to lead the team to the conference finals this season, he's got the entire city buzzing.

Former player for the franchise Quentin Richardson appeared on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" on Wednesday. According to Richardson, the two-time All-Star can be the greatest player for the New York Knicks if he leads them to a title.

"I feel like if he wins one, it's completely over. I think that's the only thing he has to do," Richardson said. "...He's done more than anyone could have expected... He's legendary."

It might be too early for that, but Brunson has already done a lot for the franchise.

