Obi Toppin’s fiancée Magdalena Bellinger can’t hide her delight as she twins with their daughter after Pacers’ historic NBA Finals run

On Saturday, Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin's fiancée, Magdalena Bellinger, was seen twinning with their daughter as the duo attended Game 6 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Bellinger couldn't hide her delight on the night as the Pacers' historic NBA Finals run continued. The Indiana team beat the Knicks 125-108, securing their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.

The mother of two shared glimpses of her outing with her daughter on Instagram, as they were seen twinning in similar denim jackets. Bellinger first posted her denim fit on her story, which she paired with an Obi Topping t-shirt. Her daughter was seen wearing a similar fit as the two attended the Pacers' win.

Obi Toppin's fiancé and daughter show their support for him with matching outfits

The duo couldn't hide their delight on the night, as they were seen holding placards featuring Toppin's face. Furthermore, Bellinger also shared scenes from the arena at the end of the fourth quarter.

Led by Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton, the duo combined for 52 points on the night. Obi Toppin, a former Knicks player, had a role to play in the proceedings, too, as he was on the court for 25 minutes and recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.

The Pacers will face the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals as they look to win their first-ever title in franchise history. This will be their first trip to the NBA finals in over two decades.

Obi Toppin gets his payback against the Knicks with a strong performance during the entire series

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin had a series to remember against his former team, as he helped eliminate them in the Eastern Conference finals. A New York native, Toppin was selected by the Knicks as the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and was seen as an understudy to Julius Randle.

Although a dream move at the time, Toppin was deemed surplus to requirements when entering his contract year in 2023 and shipped off to the Pacers for two future second-round picks.

This move, however, has come back to haunt the Knicks as the forward got his payback by putting up an impressive display this entire series.

He sealed Game 1 for the Pacers with a game-winning dunk at MSG and helped close the win in Game 4 with a dagger three. Furthermore, the star had another strong performance in Game 6 as the Pacers eliminated the Knicks with a 17-point win.

