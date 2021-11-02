"OBJ will show again why he's special" - LeBron James tweets with #FreeOBJ in support of Odell Beckham Jr., referring to his trade situation with the Cleveland Browns

It's no surprise that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to be passionate about the sporting world in the state of Ohio. Since growing up in Akron, James has continued to show support for teams in his home state that continue to create excitement each and every year. As of late, James has been vocal about his support when it comes to the NFL and the Cleveland Browns.

With the NFL trade deadline set for today, it was reported that the Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The talented playmaking wideout has become one of the top receivers in the game in the NFL, but has struggled with production over the last couple of years while dealing with a number of injuries as well. ESPN's Dianna Russini was the first to report that the Browns have no interest in moving on from OBJ.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources.

I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization. The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources. I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the most popular wide receivers in the NFL over the years with his incredible playmaking ability and his personality. Since recovering from an injury last year, "OBJ" has struggled to regain his production that made him one of the most lethal receivers in the NFL. LeBron James has formed a friendship with Beckham over the years, and tweeted out that he believes that Beckham will show everyone why he's special, while using the hashtag "#FreeOBJ".

The noise around the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. has continued to build throughout the NFL season. Many are wondering if the Browns are simply using the talented wide receiver incorrectly, which would explain the lack of production. LeBron James has now sparked fire for a crowd that wants to see the Browns use Beckham in a better role. In the Browns' recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham finished with just one catch for six yards, making it the worst single-game performance of his career. Fans have continued to grow restless with the lack of touches for Beckham, and it seems as LeBron James has jumped on the train of echoing that OBJ deserves more opportunities for the offense.

LeBron James isn't the only one that has gone out to social media to state that Beckham deserves better. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham's father posted a video to Instagram showing several instances in which Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield missed a wide-open OBJ on multiple plays. After the Browns started out the season as one of the most impressive teams in the NFL, Mayfield's recent play has been a hot topic of controversy as the team now finds themselves with a 4-4 record.

