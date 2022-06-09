"Obviously, will be in some pain, but I'll be alright" - Steph Curry with huge update on his injury scare during Game 3 of Finals as 3x champ explains he got "caught underneath Al (Horford)"

Steph Curry, his left ankle and the Boston Celtics continue to be a compelling undercard this season with the NBA Finals now on the line. “Chef Curry” was on the bottom of the pileup, with Al Horford sitting on his leg in the scrum with four minutes left in Game 3.

Only Draymond Green’s timely, if unfortunate, sixth foul saved Curry from more pain, potentially saving that ankle. The two-time MVP was grimacing in pain after standing up but would continue to play until head coach Steve Kerr pulled him out.

After the game, which ended 116-100 in favor of the Celtics, Curry gave Dub Nation something to be happy about with an update on the injury:

"I'm gonna be alright. I got caught underneath Al [Horford]. Obviously, will be in some pain, but I'll be alright. See how I feel tomorrow and get ready for Friday."

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics "I'll be alright. I got caught underneath Al. Obviously it'll be some pain but I'll be alright."



Curry continued:

"Same thing that happened in March against Boston, but not as bad."

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Steve Kerr, who coached Marcus Smart with USAB, took issue with Smart diving on the floor, inadvertently rolling on Steph Curry’s ankle. Steve Kerr, who coached Marcus Smart with USAB, took issue with Smart diving on the floor, inadvertently rolling on Steph Curry’s ankle. https://t.co/VOtRMxmAa3

Back in March, it was Marcus Smart who dove on a loose ball and ended up landing on Steph Curry’s legs and ankle. The Warriors’ best player suffered a sprained ligament in his ankle and missed the team’s next 12 games.

The ankle injury also forced Curry to come off the bench against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the postseason.

Steve Kerr was also a little more positive this time than what happened in March when he furiously confronted Marcus Smart about the incident. Kerr allowed Curry to play on after the injury scare and only took him out when the Boston Celtics’ win was not in doubt.

: "So no concern for him?



Kerr: "I didn't say that."



Kerr then added, "We'll know more tomorrow." Steve Kerr, when asked if Steph Curry was dealing with an injury because he was taken out: "No, I left him in the game. I took him out with 2 minutes left down 14. @JaredSGreenberg : "So no concern for him?Kerr: "I didn't say that."Kerr then added, "We'll know more tomorrow." Steve Kerr, when asked if Steph Curry was dealing with an injury because he was taken out: "No, I left him in the game. I took him out with 2 minutes left down 14.@JaredSGreenberg: "So no concern for him?Kerr: "I didn't say that."Kerr then added, "We'll know more tomorrow."

The Golden State Warriors will be hoping their talisman will not be worse for the wear for Game 4. Golden State will be hard-pressed to win a game, let alone the series, if Curry is compromised by another ankle injury.

Steph Curry disappeared again in the fourth quarter

Steph Curry only had 2 points in the fourth quarter after dropping 29 in the first three quarters of Game 3. [Photo: NBC Sports]

Steph Curry continued his sizzling form in Game 2 with another incredible performance in the first three quarters of Game 3. Boston was up 93-89 heading into the fourth quarter with Curry already scoring 29 points. However, he would score only two points the rest of the way, which was a big reason the Warriors lost the game.

John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 @John_Karalis Boston outscored Golden State 34-17 after Steph Curry's 3-pointer gave the Warriors an 83-82 lead in the third Boston outscored Golden State 34-17 after Steph Curry's 3-pointer gave the Warriors an 83-82 lead in the third

To Curry’s credit, the Warriors were trying to find Klay Thompson, who was having his best game of the series. When Boston's defense stifled Thompson, Curry couldn't get going either.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops It’s the NBA Finals and Marcus Smart is absolutely ABUSING Stephen Curry. It’s the NBA Finals and Marcus Smart is absolutely ABUSING Stephen Curry.

The Celtics’ size, length and tenacity seemed to be a telling factor when the game reached the fourth quarter. Ime Udoka pulled the plug early in Game 2, so this was a non-issue. But when the games are close, like they were in Games 1 and 3, Boston’s defense seems to take its toll on Curry and the Warriors.

