"Off this little pretty boy sh*t": Paul Pierce can't hide his true feelings about Victor Wembanyama going bald after Shaolin Temple visit

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce shared his comments on San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's new hairstyle.

Earlier this week, several photos of a bald Wembanyana surfaced on social media. The 2023 No. 1 pick allegedly shaved his head as he visited a Shaolin Temple while touring China in the offseason.

Pierce discussed Wembayana's new look with his former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett in Wednesday's episode of "Ticket & The Truth with Kevin Garnett & Paul Pierce."

"He's like, 'Alright, I'm off this pretty boy sh*t. I'm on this,'" Pierce said.

When asked by Garnett about what Wembayana going bald means, Pierce responded:

"That mean he locked in. I like that. He off the curls, all that light-skinned sh*t. He like, 'I'm locked in.'"

Pierce and Garnett were in agreement that the rest of the league should "watch out" for Wembanyama next season.

Victor Wembanyama put up 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks for the Spurs in 46 games last season. The 7-foot-3 center's second year in the league was cut short in February following a deep vein thrombosis.

Victor Wembanyama's Spurs linked to Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been rumored to have an interest in teaming up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

In an episode of his podcast posted on X on Monday, NBA insider Bill Simmons claimed that a blockbuster trade for the Phoenix Suns star is already a "done deal."

“I wouldn’t be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already, and they just haven’t announced it," Simmons said. "Basically, they’ve agreed on specifics. Just announce it on the week of the draft. This goes back to the Giannis thing. I think they trade for KD because it just costs less.

"They’ll be able to be real competitive and maybe go a couple of rounds in the playoffs, but they’re also going to keep the No. 2 pick and do it that way, which is my prediction."

Meanwhile, an article on ESPN on Wednesday proposed a trade package for Durant. The Spurs would send out Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell and the 2025 14th pick in exchange for the two-time NBA champion.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that there are many factors to consider, but competing for a championship alongside emerging star Victor Wembanyana and a young Spurs team might be appealing for Durant.

