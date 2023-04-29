“Off-the-court issues affected us” – Ja Morant takes blame for Game-6 fiasco against Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant took account of his off-court actions and claimed that he needs more discipline to help his team succeed.

The Memphis Grizzlies were the second seed heading into the Playoff series and have a young talented core comprising of Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. They were effectively shut down in game 6 and were against an experienced LA Lakers side that produced 15 blocks on the night.

At just 23 years old, Morant has already faced some tough lessons both on and off the court. Memphis Grizzlies star averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in the regular season.The player was involved in multiple controversies this season and claimed that off-field issues played a major role in how the Grizzlies’ season went:

"I've just got to be better with my decision-making. That's pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just more discipline.”

He added:

“I feel like mine is more off the court and on the court -- just being disciplined both sides. Off the court, making better decisions. On the court, being locked in even more. Being a leader of this team, it pretty much starts with me. So however I attack any situation, I know my guys will follow. I've just got to be better in that area."

Ja Morant takes responsibility after difficult season with Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant served an eight-game suspension in March due to conduct detrimental to the league. He had displayed a handgun during an early-morning Instagram Live session from a Denver-area strip club.

This incident was not the only one that the league investigated. Earlier in the season, the Indiana Pacers alleged that a red laser, which they believed to be from a gun, was pointed at them from an SUV in which Morant was riding. While the NBA confirmed the confrontation, they could not corroborate the use of a weapon.

Additionally, there were reports of two incidents from the summer that were investigated by Memphis police. One involved allegations of Ja Morant and his friend assaulting a high school boy during a pickup game, while the other involved a confrontation at a mall where a security guard felt threatened by Morant and his companions.

While the LA Lakers might have expertly played them out of the series, there is little doubt that this Grizzlies team, with Ja Morant as the spearhead, has a lot of potential and is capable of being a consistent top team.

