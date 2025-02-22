"Officially my 4th son" - LaVar Ball drops hilarious bombshell about his favorite streamer with a bizarre twist

A video of LaVar Ball went viral on social media when he claimed that he logged into N3ON's account. N3ON, a former Fortnite streamer, transitioned into doing IRL vlogs and podcasts. His recent videos feature interactions with some NBA stars.

LaVar Ball, the father of NBA superstars LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, revealed that his favorite streamer is N3ON. He then shared the crazy idea of adopting the 20-year-old streamer. The senior Ball is notorious for making bizarre claims that generate buzz.

It's LaVar! I just logged into N3ON's account," Ball said. "Hey, took my foot, but you know what they can't take? My favorite streamer, N3ON. I'm happy to say he's officially my fourth son. The first Indian in the family."

While Ball used the word "official", there aren't any reports confirming the adoption of the streamer. He's likely trying to trend on social media again, especially after he got his foot amputated due to an unspecified medical condition.

LaVar Ball undergoes foot amputation

LaVar Ball has become the talk of the town on social media after a photo of him in a wheelchair, missing his right foot, went viral on Tuesday. TMZ Sports reported that Ball had his foot amputated due to an undisclosed medical condition.

While many find LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball's father annoying, the majority are concerned about his health. Sources reported that LaVar underwent the procedure in "good spirits" and even had a big smile on his face despite the seriousness of his condition.

In typical LaVar Ball fashion, he posted a video on social media to show everyone that he was doing okay. He didn't necessarily explain what happened, but he acknowledged that everyone is aware of him losing his foot.

As of the time of this writing, none of LaVar's sons have broken their silence regarding their father's condition. It's business as usual for the Ball brothers. LaMelo posted a picture of him and his father before defeating LeBron James and Luka Doncic with a game-winner over the LA Lakers on Wednesday, a day after his father's foot amputation.

Meanwhile, Lonzo nearly upset the New York Knicks on Thursday, but the Chicago Bulls came up short by two points in overtime. Lonzo contributed 14 points, four assists and four rebounds in an attempt to gain momentum in the second half of the season.

