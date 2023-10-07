"Offsprings wants to have a damn picnic" - Jimmy Butler ditches 'emo' look to hit the beach after media day spotlight wanes

After stealing the show on media day with his ‘emo’ look, Miami Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler has seemingly moved past it, as he was back in his usual hairdo, spending time with his family on the beach.

The 13-year NBA veteran shared photos of himself under the hot sun in Miami on Instagram, with his “offsprings,” who, he said, wanted to have a picnic. He captioned it:

“love being uncomfortable hot on the beach because my offsprings wants to have a damn picnic.”

Earlier this week, Jimmy Butler took the spotlight after he showed up on media day sporting what he termed as his emo look. It drew laughs from teammates as well as fans and journalists present in the interview sessions.

The look had him straightening his hair and coloring it in a bright shape with side-swept bangs. Describing it, the Marquette product said in the press conference:

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, laugh it up. I’m emo. This is my emotional state, I’m at one with my emotions so this is what you get.”

Many believe that Butler’s emo look stemmed from the Heat’s failure to land former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard this offseason. That was despite ‘Dame’ making it known that Miami was his preferred destination to be traded to.

Lillard did get traded eventually but not to the Heat. Instead, he went to rivals Milwaukee Bucks, joining forces with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While the Heat missed out on the Lillard sweepstakes, Jimmy Butler remains confident that they can still compete at a high level in the upcoming season.

Last campaign, the Heat made an improbable run to the NBA Finals despite being the eighth-seed in the Eastern Conference. The six-time All-Star led the charge in their spirited playoff run, averaging 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 22 games. Miami, however, lost 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets in the Finals.

Jimmy Butler-led Heat roster for the 2023-24 NBA season

Six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is once again leading the Miami Heat for the upcoming NBA season.

The Miami Heat have begun preparations for the upcoming NBA season, which kicks off later this month.

Butler, once again, is leading the campaign for the South Beach team, which made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season. Here's the Heat roster for the upcoming NBA campaign:

Bam Adebayo

Thomas Bryant

Jimmy Butler

Jamal Cain

Justin Champagnie

Cheick Diallo

R.J. Hampton

Tyler Herro

Hagwood Highsmith

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Nikola Jovic

Kevin Love

Kyle Lowry

Caleb Martin

Drew Peterson

Josh Richardson

Orlando Robinson

Duncan Robinson

Dru Smith

Vole Swider

Alondes Williams