  • OG Anunoby Injury Update: Knicks suffer big blow as star forward exits game vs Lakers with non-contact injury

OG Anunoby Injury Update: Knicks suffer big blow as star forward exits game vs Lakers with non-contact injury

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 02, 2025 03:23 GMT
New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets - Source: Getty

The New York Knicks suffered a massive injury blow to OG Anunoby during their marquee clash against the LA Lakers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The forward sustained a non-contact injury, and early reports suggested that his Achilles took a hit.

Per the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, the forward was seen holding his Achilles and limping to the locker room.

"Scary moment for OG Anunoby. Non-contact injury and holding his Achilles before limping to the locker room."
Underdog NBA tweeted the same. It was later revealed that the versatile forward was out of the game with a foot sprain.

The severity of his injury has yet to be determined. He played over 16 minutes and scored 13 points on 5-7 shooting from the field and 3-4 shooting from the deep. Anunoby had one rebound and one assist.

