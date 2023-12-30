OG Anunoby trade: New York Knicks updated depth chart after landing 2019 NBA champion

OG Anunoby has become the first player to be shipped ahead of the February 8th trade deadline. Although Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported that this trade deadline may be more lackluster than years past, the New York Knicks kicked things off in a big way. The blockbuster deal saw the Knicks part ways with several big assets, leaving gaps in their rotations.

With that, their depth chart has changed significantly. Although they will be adding in OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa, they will have to fill the gap left by both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Below you can see the team's updated depth chart before we switch gears and take a look at how the trio of Anunoby, Flynn and Achiuwa will fit in with the squad.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Precious Achiuwa Ryan Arcidiacono SG Donte DiVincenzo Quentin Grimes Daquan Jeffries SF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Evan Fournier PF Julius Randle Malachi Flynn Taj Gibson C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims Mitchell Robinson*

Note: * indicates player is out for season

The New York Knicks notably parted ways with two players who coach Tom Thibodeau used extensively in his rotations.

In the case of RJ Barrett, the dynamic Duke alum was averaging 29.5 minutes per game under Thibodeau, while Immanuel Quickley was averaging 24.0 minutes per game.

With both players now falling out of the Knicks' rotation, Thibodeau will look to fill in the gap with an elite two-way player in OG Anunoby.

The 2019 NBA champ has been averaging 33.3 mpg for the Raptors this year under coach Darko Rajakovic, a number on par with recent seasons, where he has averaged 30+ mpg.

Looking at how the OG Anunoby trade will impact the Knicks and Raptors throughout the rest of the season

In addition to the trade shaking things up in the Eastern Conference, it remains to be seen whether the move serves as the first domino regarding the trade deadline.

Raptors Celtics Basketball

Last season, teams stood firm until the LA Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, with other teams following suit and executing trades left and right.

Currently, the Knicks (17-14) sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, just half a game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in sixth place. On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors (12-19) currently sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, with just one game separating them from the 10th-place Chicago Bulls.

In the case of the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau's team is hoping that the OG Anunoby trade is enough to push them from play-in contenders to playoff contenders. After being eliminated in the second round of the 2022–23 playoffs, the team is eager to make a push into the conference finals this season.

On the flip side, in the case of the Toronto Raptors, the team is hopeful that the acquisition of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickly is enough to turn things around. After competing in the NBA Play-In tournament last season, the team will be looking to surge through the remainder of the season and clinch a playoff spot.