  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • OG Anunoby
  • "OG boutta beat MJ's record" - NBA fans in stitches as Sunisa Lee's appearance at MSG triggers OG Anunoby chants

"OG boutta beat MJ's record" - NBA fans in stitches as Sunisa Lee's appearance at MSG triggers OG Anunoby chants

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 22, 2025 01:34 GMT
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee's appearance at MSG triggers OG Anunoby (Credits: IG/ @sunisalee, @oanunoby)

American gymnast Sunisa Lee got Madison Square Garden chanting OG Anunoby's name when she was spotted in attendance on Monday night. The New York Knicks - who won Game 1 on Saturday - played the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their first-round matchup.

Ad

With Lee in attendance for Game 2, it seemed that Knicks fans were enthusiastic about getting their second consecutive win. This has a lot to do with how Anunoby performed the last time the Olympian watched the New York team play at the MSG.

On Apr. 6, 2025, the Knicks took on the Phoenix Suns, where the small forward - with 32 points, six rebounds and three assists - led the team to a 112-98 victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With that in mind, fans at Madison Square Garden got excited when they saw Sunisa Lee appear on the jumbotron, which could result in another OG Anunoby classic. Fans on social media couldn't help but hop in on the fun.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here's what some fans had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

"OG boutta beat MJs record 🤣🤣"
Ad
"OG boutta drop 50"
Ad

Here are other fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

"OG bout to act up," one said.
"OG playoffs 50 pc. family combo," another said.
"OG going for 70," another said.
"Knicks 2-0," another said.

OG Anunoby's poor first half in Game 2 versus Pistons

The New York Knicks had home-court advantage in Game 2 of their NBA playoff matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Ad

While Game 1 - a 123-112 thriller - saw Jalen Brunson (34 points) inspire the Knicks to a victory, the team struggled in the first half of Game 2 despite Sunisa Lee's presence in MSG.

OG Anunoby struggled early with four points and three rebounds, not ideal for the playoffs. While his performance was crucial to New York's win, the Pistons dominated the first half, gaining an early advantage.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications