"OG boutta beat MJ's record" - NBA fans in stitches as Sunisa Lee's appearance at MSG triggers OG Anunoby chants

American gymnast Sunisa Lee got Madison Square Garden chanting OG Anunoby's name when she was spotted in attendance on Monday night. The New York Knicks - who won Game 1 on Saturday - played the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their first-round matchup.
With Lee in attendance for Game 2, it seemed that Knicks fans were enthusiastic about getting their second consecutive win. This has a lot to do with how Anunoby performed the last time the Olympian watched the New York team play at the MSG.
On Apr. 6, 2025, the Knicks took on the Phoenix Suns, where the small forward - with 32 points, six rebounds and three assists - led the team to a 112-98 victory.
With that in mind, fans at Madison Square Garden got excited when they saw Sunisa Lee appear on the jumbotron, which could result in another OG Anunoby classic. Fans on social media couldn't help but hop in on the fun.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Here's what some fans had to say on X (formerly Twitter):
"OG boutta beat MJs record 🤣🤣"
"OG boutta drop 50"
Here are other fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter):
"OG bout to act up," one said.
"OG playoffs 50 pc. family combo," another said.
"OG going for 70," another said.
"Knicks 2-0," another said.
OG Anunoby's poor first half in Game 2 versus Pistons
The New York Knicks had home-court advantage in Game 2 of their NBA playoff matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
While Game 1 - a 123-112 thriller - saw Jalen Brunson (34 points) inspire the Knicks to a victory, the team struggled in the first half of Game 2 despite Sunisa Lee's presence in MSG.
OG Anunoby struggled early with four points and three rebounds, not ideal for the playoffs. While his performance was crucial to New York's win, the Pistons dominated the first half, gaining an early advantage.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.