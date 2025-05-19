"OG cheatin on Suni he best be careful": Fans go wild after OG Anunoby shares Anne Hathaway's video

OG Anunoby shared a Anne Hathaway video that the actress posted on Instagram on Sunday. The clip showed The Dark Knight Rises star enjoying the New York Knicks’ 119-81 drubbing of the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Friday. Hathaway had a blast featuring the highlights of the win.
Fans promptly reacted to Anunoby reposting the video on IG.
“OG cheatin on Suni he best be careful bro that’s a thing line to balance”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
One fan said:
“He didn’t even repost his own post.”
Another fan added:
“Og finna become 2018 LeBron next series Just bc of this”
@Laywast3 continued:
“suni and catwoman he gotta be the goat”
@SadKnicksFan0 commented:
“She put straight clips of him.”
In a mid-November game against the Chicago Bulls, OG Anunoby almost crashed into Anne Hathaway. New York Knicks fans promptly teased the forward for faking the play to get near the actress. One day after the game, Hathaway thanked him for the moment.
Meanwhile, the reference to Suni Lee started in early April during a game against the Phoenix Suns. With the two-time Olympic gold medalist on the sideline, Anunoby scored a game-high 32 points, including 19 in the third quarter. After the game, Lee asked to have a photo taken with the defensive specialist, who gamely obliged.
Lee and Hathaway are big Knicks fans and are celebrating the team’s entry into the Eastern Conference finals after eliminating their rivals, the Boston Celtics.
Josh Hart once asked Suni Lee and Anne Hathaway to show up for every playoff game for OG Anunoby
Leading into the 2025 playoffs, The Roommates Show co-hosts Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Matt Hillman had an interesting conversation. Hillman noticed OG Anunoby’s excellent form and asked his New York Knicks teammates to give their insights.
Hart did not hold back.
“We need Suni (Lee) or Anne Hathaway at every game during this playoffs run.”
Brunson laughed with the audience when Hillman asked the question, but was more formal with his answer.
“What I’ve seen from him is the person who’s coming every day and doing his job, working on his game.”
Suni Lee gamely returned to Madison Square Garden in Game 2 on May 21 against the Detroit Pistons. Surprisingly, OG Anunoby struggled, delivering 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes.
Maybe Anne Hathaway will have a different effect on Anunoby in the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.