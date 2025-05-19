"OG cheatin on Suni he best be careful": Fans go wild after OG Anunoby shares Anne Hathaway's video

OG Anunoby shared a Anne Hathaway video that the actress posted on Instagram on Sunday. The clip showed The Dark Knight Rises star enjoying the New York Knicks’ 119-81 drubbing of the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Friday. Hathaway had a blast featuring the highlights of the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Anunoby reposting the video on IG.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“OG cheatin on Suni he best be careful bro that’s a thing line to balance”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“He didn’t even repost his own post.”

Another fan added:

“Og finna become 2018 LeBron next series Just bc of this”

@Laywast3 continued:

“suni and catwoman he gotta be the goat”

@SadKnicksFan0 commented:

“She put straight clips of him.”

In a mid-November game against the Chicago Bulls, OG Anunoby almost crashed into Anne Hathaway. New York Knicks fans promptly teased the forward for faking the play to get near the actress. One day after the game, Hathaway thanked him for the moment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the reference to Suni Lee started in early April during a game against the Phoenix Suns. With the two-time Olympic gold medalist on the sideline, Anunoby scored a game-high 32 points, including 19 in the third quarter. After the game, Lee asked to have a photo taken with the defensive specialist, who gamely obliged.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lee and Hathaway are big Knicks fans and are celebrating the team’s entry into the Eastern Conference finals after eliminating their rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Josh Hart once asked Suni Lee and Anne Hathaway to show up for every playoff game for OG Anunoby

Leading into the 2025 playoffs, The Roommates Show co-hosts Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Matt Hillman had an interesting conversation. Hillman noticed OG Anunoby’s excellent form and asked his New York Knicks teammates to give their insights.

Ad

Hart did not hold back.

“We need Suni (Lee) or Anne Hathaway at every game during this playoffs run.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brunson laughed with the audience when Hillman asked the question, but was more formal with his answer.

“What I’ve seen from him is the person who’s coming every day and doing his job, working on his game.”

Suni Lee gamely returned to Madison Square Garden in Game 2 on May 21 against the Detroit Pistons. Surprisingly, OG Anunoby struggled, delivering 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes.

Maybe Anne Hathaway will have a different effect on Anunoby in the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More