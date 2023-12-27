"OG Knicks for Clicks": Knicks fans berate Stephen A. Smith for throwing shade at fan favorite center

Most sports fans are aware that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is a diehard New York Knicks fan. Each time he gets a chance to talk about the franchise on television or his solo show, the "Stephen A. Smith Show," he'll waste no time and give them his feedback.

Recently, the Knicks (17-12) have been doing well. They're fifth in the East and have not met any serious hindrances on their way to a playoff appearance.

They have had health issues. Mitchell Robinson, the team's starting center, will miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. Young center Jericho Sims has also been struggling with his health as he'll miss at least two weeks due to an ankle injury as well.

The absences of both centers have resulted in more playing time for Isaiah Hartenstein. The German center is a fan favorite and has started three games this season. He's performed decently, averaging 8.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. However, Smith hasn't been satisfied and has given his feedback about the center.

"They're 26th in defensive efficiency rating," Smith said. "Mitchell Robinson is out, Jericho Sims is out. So, I gotta deal with some dude named Hartenstein at the center spot."

Fans didn't like what Smith said as they've been satisfied with how Hartenstein has played as the team's starting center. Here are some of the best reactions.

The Knicks have won two of the last three games with Hart as the starting center. It may be too soon for Smith to judge the center as it's only been three games.

Fans weren't happy with how Stephen A. Smith pronounced Chimezie Metu's name

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns played against the Dallas Mavericks, as they were one of the games featured on the five-game slate of Christmas Day games. ESPN covered the game, and Stephen A. Smith gave his analysis during halftime.

Fans were disappointed and called Smith out for butchering the name.

Metu's name wasn't the only name that Smith butchered. Gabe Vincent, who plays for the Nigerian national basketball team, became a victim of the analyst's improper pronunciation during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Smith has gained a reputation for giving some of the most controversial takes. The analyst doesn't back down and usually speaks his mind when needed, which was the case when he talked about Hartenstein. However, mispronouncing names might not be what fans find entertaining.

